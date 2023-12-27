Before Making Formula 1 Debut, Lewis Hamilton Once Splashed $12,700 on a Jewelry Item for His Ex-Girlfriend

Lewis Hamilton‘s journey to the pinnacle of motorsports began in 2007 when he made his highly anticipated debut with McLaren. However, even before this pivotal moment in his Grand Prix career, the British racing prodigy unveiled a romantic and benevolent side. According to Worrall Frank’s biography, “Lewis Hamilton: Triple World Champion,” Hamilton went the extra mile to commemorate his ex-girlfriend’s 21st birthday.

In an unexpected gesture, the future seven-time champion spared no expense. He dedicated a staggering $12,700 to the birthday celebration of his his ex-girlfriend, Jodi Ma. As per the biography, ” She and Lewis remained an item for five years, with him splashing out £10,000 on a diamond bracelet for her 21st birthday.”

In November 2006, Lewis Hamilton was announced as McLaren’s driver for the upcoming 2007 season. Surprisingly, before even making his debut he incurred a substantial expense of $12,000, showcasing his considerable commitment.

Interestingly before venturing into F1, Hamilton went to school in Cambridge. He started a relationship with Jodia Ma which would last four years. Despite their separation, the former couple remained friends. This was evident when Jodia discreetly attended Hamilton’s 2007 Shanghai Grand Prix race.

In light of this Jodia told to.standard.co.uk back in 2012, ” We are definitely not back together as a couple but we are friends. ‘I didn’t tell Lewis I was going to Shanghai beforehand because I wanted him to concentrate. It was one of the biggest races of his life.”

What did Lewis Hamilton’ s mother think of his relationship with Jodia Ma?

Lewis Hamilton has been in a fair share of relationships throughout his life. However, his first romantic involvement remained particularly special to his mother. Hamilton’s mom Carmen Larbalestier expressed her desire for the Briton to form a enduring commitment with Jodia Maa, and she held a positive outlook that this would come to fruition over time.

Carmen Larbalestier, acted as any concerned mother would. She openly admitted that after Lewis Hamilton gained fame, she kept a vigilant eye out for women who might be motivated by financial gain in their interactions with her son.

She said of Jodia, ” She is the kind of girl that will help him keep his feet on the ground. She is not after the high life. I think he’d rather hang on to somebody he knows than have all these dolly birds in Formula One.”

Larbalestier observed all the hardships her child faced in the initial phases of his racing career. Jodi advocated for sponsorship of Lewis’s Macau race during a period when the British driver had briefly parted ways with McLaren.

In his book, Hamilton revealed McLaren’s desire for him to stay with Manor in F3 for 2005. But his eagerness for new opportunities led to a rift. This choice strained relationships and posed financial challenges for Hamilton. However with every attempt to secure funds independently proving futile, his former partner ultimately intervened to provide essential assistance.

Nevertheless despite mutual efforts, the relationship couldn’t extend beyond 2007. Since then, Hamilton has dated many women, with his most serious relationship being with Nicole Scherzinger. However, things didn’t quite work out with her either.