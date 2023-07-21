“Simulation Data” Contradicts Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin Podium Hopes in Hungary; Reveals F1 Expert

After the Silverstone debacle, Fernando Alonso claimed that Aston Martin would return stronger and gave his fans hope for a podium place. Even on Thursday, during the media interaction, Alonso sounded optimistic about his team’s prospects this weekend. However, F1 expert Sam Collins reveals the simulation data suggests otherwise.

After a good start to the season, Aston Martin started to dip after the Spanish Grand Prix, with only the Canadian Grand Prix P2 podium being the saving grace. The British Grand Prix couldn’t have been worse. But Alonso snubbed the results and claimed that it’s not the Silverstone championship.

He has constantly maintained that the slow corners, like in Canada, are suitable for Aston Martin. But the insight given by Collins should be a sign of worry.

Fernando Alonso can fail to overcome midfield; suggests simulation data

During the weekend warmup in Hungary, Collins discussed Aston Martin’s prospects and echoed Alonso’s prediction. However, he revealed the data that could wash away all the optimism the two-time world champion showed.

“The simulation data is saying that Aston Martin is going to be a midtable car,” said Collins. However, he soon snubbed the accuracy of the data and continued, “This is where I struggle with our simulation team. I don’t think that’s the case. I think the car has good traction out of low-speed corners.”

He adds that if the Silverstone-based team gets the setup right, they will be up against Red Bull. A few minutes before this moment in the show, Collins also predicts that Red Bull could struggle with a big step they took this weekend.

The big move that could trouble Red Bull a bit

Ahead of the Grand Prix, Red Bull appeared with a different radiator inlet, and the team has claimed that with the new design, they are projecting an improvement of two-tenths of a second—a scary projection by them as they are already undefeated this season.

While Collins agrees that the new development could boost some pace, he is wary that it could halt Red Bull’s rampage for a while. The rationale behind this prediction is that every big change in a car doesn’t always have an immediate impact.

So, regarding Red Bull, it could be like a spring that goes down dramatically before launching itself. With a comfortable lead in the championship standings, Red Bull would be willing to do that.