“Someone Has to Pull the Ripcord Now”: Eddie Jordan Backs Victim’s Claims Against Christian Horner and Lambasts Red Bull’s Role

The recent allegations against Christian Horner shocked the majority of the F1 community, including Eddie Jordan. The founder and owner of Jordan GP recently shared his statement on the ongoing investigation against the Red Bull boss. He asked the Austrian team to conclude the investigation as soon as possible and regarded the Red Bull situation as the “most absurd thing.”

A female employee accused Horner of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. Jordan feels that no employee will ever go against their boss unless they had a concrete reason behind it.

He said to F1.insider, “I have experienced many wrong decisions. But the Red Bull situation is the most absurd thing I’ve ever seen. Of course, there is initially the presumption of innocence for Horner. But does anyone seriously believe that the employee made up her mind about the allegations? If Horner is innocent, is she guilty? Red Bull’s loss of image is already huge. Someone has to pull the ripcord now.”

Jordan highlights Red Bull’s loss of image, which could get worse in the coming weeks. Ford, who are set to partner up with them from 2026 onwards, are already frustrated with this investigation and have put their work on hold. If found guilty, Horner could also cost the team $240 million because of their deal with Ford.

Christian Horner remains under investigation, and a verdict is set to be given out soon. Every party involved wants a swift and just ending, but despite the supposed outrage, Horner maintains that he is innocent. The 50-year-old continues to oversee operations at Red Bull was present during the team’s car launch and pre-season testing.

When will Red Bull release the investigation report?

Despite the initial report of Red Bull trying to publish Christian Horner’s verdict ahead of the RB20 launch, it has been delayed. However, the latest reports reveal that the verdict will be made before the 2024 Bahrain GP weekend, which starts on Thursday.

Horner could remain in his role if Red Bull deem him not guilty. If he is guilty, however, the six-time title winning boss could be sacked, and Red Bull will be tasked with finding a competent replacement.

The Milton-Keynes-based team is under extreme pressure to deliver the verdict. Ford CEO Jim Farley wrote an open letter to Red Bull, asking them to ramp up the Horner investigation and get to a solution soon. Fans too, are eager to know how the defending champions fare as we head into another season of F1 action.