mobile app bar

Belgian GP Win Takes Lewis Hamilton Level With Ayrton Senna; Michael Schumacher Still Remains on Top

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Belgian GP Win Takes Lewis Hamilton Level With Ayrton Senna; Michael Schumacher Still Remains on Top

Credits: IMAGO / Belga

Lewis Hamilton inherited the Belgian GP victory last weekend despite crossing the chequered flag in P2. The 39-year-old was declared the winner after the FIA disqualified his Mercedes teammate George Russell after deeming his car underweight by 1.5 kgs.

Hamilton’s win was not only his 105th F1 victory but also his fifth at the Spa-Francorchamps track. This helped him equal his idol Ayrton Senna’s tally of wins in Belgium.

Senna won the race in 1985 and then four times consecutively from 1988 to 1991. Hamilton, on the other hand, has won at Spa in 2010, 2015, 2017, 2020 and this season.

That being said, the iconic duo of Senna and Hamilton are still one race win short of equalling the record set by Michael Schumacher. The legendary German driver has won at Spa on six occasions (1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2001, and 2002). Although Hamilton won his second race in 2024 at Spa, he had mixed feelings about it.

Hamilton explains why he felt for Russell after inheriting the win from him

Formula1.com quoted Hamilton as saying, “Mixed feelings for today’s result.” While the 39-year-old was happy to win, he expressed his sympathy for Russell, who lost out on a potential third F1 win, and for the team who lost out on a 1-2 finish.

The Silver Arrows, however, will be looking positively at the European leg of the season so far. Since the Austrian GP, the team have won three races and scored a good haul of points as they continue fighting to climb up the ranks in the Constructors’ Championship.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these