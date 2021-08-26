Belgian Grand Prix 2021 Weather Forecast: What’s the weather forecast of Spa Francorchamps this weekend?

Belgian Grand Prix 2021 Weather Forecast: After weather causing carnage in Hungary, will the same be repeated at Spa Francorchamps?

The Belgian Grand Prix is holding the excitement of Formula 1 fans across the globe as the cars will roar across Eau Rouge for the first time after almost a year and in front of a live audience after two years.

Mercedes and Red Bull will once again vie for the win, but this time, the gap between the two would probably be much lesser than last year when the Silver Arrows had a comprehensive win.

Max Verstappen aims to close down the gap Lewis Hamilton gained over him after the last race and reclaim his lead, while Hamilton is looking forward to making the most out of his resources.

The battle at Spa Francorchamps could be altered by the weather, as last time, the gods of rain lead Esteban Ocon to a victory with the front of the grid crashing out in turn 1 due to unfavourable conditions.

Belgian Grand Prix 2021 Weather Forecast

According to F1’s website, the weather forecast gives a promising insight ahead of the race, as there are predictions of harsh weather across all three days, especially on Saturday, where showers may happen all day long.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27 – FP1 AND FP2 WEATHER

Conditions: Fog patches at the start, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature expected: 16 Celsius

Chance of rain: 60%

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 – FP3 AND QUALIFYING WEATHER

Conditions: Foggy at dawn under low-level clouds. A cloudy day with showers all day long.

Maximum temperature expected: 17 Celsius

Chance of rain: 40%

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29 – RACE WEATHER

Conditions: Mostly cloudy morning and sunny spells for the race, with a moderate chance of showers.

Maximum temperature expected: 17 Celsius

Chance of rain: 40%