“Believe me there is a lot of innovation in it”– Ferrari massively optimistic about their 2022 engine and car

Ferrari claims to have achieved massive innovation with their car and engine for 2022 season, as the Marnaello based team escalate their challenge.

Ferrari had a terrific year while comparing to their plight in 2020. They already decided that 2021 will be their recovery year, and they have perfectly achieved their objective.

The Maranello based team now aims to be at the top of the grid from 2022 onwards. And to achieve that they claim to make some amazing innovations with their car and engine.

“If I look at the 2022 car, and the 2022 power unit, believe me there is a lot of innovation in it,” Binotto explained to Motorsport. “I think that the way that the entire engineering team has faced the new design.”

“The new project, and the 2022 regulations, which were a big discontinuity, was certainly with a more open mind than before. I can myself measure it by looking at the car itself, the way it’s progressing, and certainly with the amount of innovation we put in it.”

To be specific with Ferrari

When Motorsport asked Binotto to reveal the specific areas where Ferrari will get to boast its innovations in 2022. Binotto replied that majorly it will be in the engine, and a significant attention has been given to chassis.

“On the power unit, it is significantly different to the current one except the hybrid,” he said. “For the hybrid, we introduced it in 2021, as we anticipated what would have been the 2022 rules.”

“There will be some changes to the hybrid system for 2022, first for regulations, because more sensors are required from the FIA in all the systems for better policing. But the overall system is very similar to the one we’ve got and the one we raced at the end of the season.”