Audi Completes Sauber Purchase for $624 Million

Launch of the Audi 2026 F1 Project during the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2022, 14th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Audi has been in the news for much of 2024 for taking a hands-on approach to Sauber’s operation, even though it officially enters F1 in 2026. Besides scouting drivers and hiring senior leaders, the German manufacturer was also in the process of completing the full takeover of Sauber officially.

Finally, the process has reached its chequered flag with Audi completing a 100% acquisition for a reported amount of €600 million ($624 million at the current exchange rate), as reported by Auto Motor und Sport.

Initially, Audi planned to acquire only around 75% of Sauber Holding AG, the parent company of the F1 team. However, as they recognized the consistent rise in F1 team valuations, a full takeover appeared to be a logical move from a long-term commercial perspective.

Sauber had been struggling with performance and had become a perennial backmarker. This left the team open to being sold, paving the way for Audi to step in, take control, and guide it back into competitive shape. Audi is also developing its own engine for the brand-new 2026 power unit regulations, making their F1 operation a full works entry.

As for the buyout, reports suggest that other stakeholders have also purchased shares in Sauber. According to AMuS, Swedish billionaire Finn Rausing and a Qatari sovereign wealth fund are among the parties involved.

This isn’t unusual, as nearly all F1 teams rely on external investors to fund infrastructure upgrades or cover operational expenses during the season. Audi is following a similar approach, using these additional investments to upgrade its technical infrastructure in Hinwil and bring in new personnel.

Audi may completely revamp Sauber

In terms of key personnel, Audi saw the departures of Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffman last year, paving the way for Mattia Binotto to join the team as COO and CTO of its F1 project. The former Ferrari boss began working with the Swiss team in September last year.

They also brought in Red Bull’s Sporting Director, Jonathan Wheatley, to take on the role of team principal starting in 2025. Audi is betting on Wheatley’s extensive operational and managerial experience with Red Bull to benefit their F1 team. However, Wheatley will join the team only after July this year due to his gardening leave.

In the meantime, another personnel-related update has emerged from Sauber, as their team representative Alessandro Alunni-Bravi has departed. This was an expected exit, as Alunni-Bravi was primarily serving in a stopgap capacity in the team principal role following Frederic Vasseur’s departure in 2023.

Audi was also keen on assembling a brand-new driver lineup for its debut season in the sport. With the F1 driver market being highly dynamic last year, owing to the majority of contracts expiring in 2025, the German team needed to act proactively to secure the best talent.

Their priority was Carlos Sainz. However, the Spaniard did not find Audi’s project quite viable from a competitive perspective. And there was uncertainty around the same with Audi not having the experience in F1 on all fronts. Regardless, they have landed two reliable and quick drivers — Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. It remains to be seen if they can help the team in their early days in the sport.