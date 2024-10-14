Ben Sulayem: 24-Race F1 Calendar is the Logistical Limit; More Races Would Require Two Teams

Drivers and teams have criticized the FIA and F1 a lot for its 24-race calendar, which, while delivering much-anticipated excitement to fans, has significantly increased the workload for everyone involved. Rumors of additional races being added to the calendar have been circulating as well. However, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s recent comments may bring some relief on that front.

Ben Sulayem has claimed that 24 will be the maximum number if logistics are taken into account.

When asked by Motorsport if drivers could handle 25 races in a season, he replied, “If we do, we’ll have to work with two teams.”

It wouldn’t just be a physical challenge but a mental one as well, Sulayem added. For all the personnel working behind the scenes, and for other authorities directly involved, it would simply be too much.

Is F1 losing its way? Aldas drops some truth bombs! F1 content creator Aldas breaks down the sport’s growing pains: too many races on a bloated calendar, street circuits popping up everywhere, and Liberty Media’s money-first mentality. When even Max Verstappen is complaining… pic.twitter.com/6YnJlRQ90I — Track Limits (@tracklimits_pod) September 27, 2024

The FIA boss believes that if more races were added, all teams would need to field two separate crews — an idea that may seem bizarre, but if implemented, could change the sport forever.

Thankfully for Sulayem, the Formula One Management (FOM) is in agreement. Together, they have shaken hands on the number 24 and do not plan on adding more races in the foreseeable future.

“FOM is sensible“: Sulayem

The revelation that the number 24 would not be exceeded is not new. Last year, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali had revealed that according to the new Concorde Agreement, more races would not be added to the calendar. This will be the case for a ‘long time to come’, per the Italian.

Sulayem added, “FOM is sensible in that respect. They have never come back to me saying that they want more races on the calendar“.

The Emirati insisted that the governing bodies prioritize quality, which if compromised, would affect the spectacle. Teams and drivers would not be at their best if the calendar is congested.

However, Sulayem ended the conversation with a grim statement, at least from the drivers’ perspective. He made it clear that the FIA would not oppose F1 if they decided to increase the number of races to 25. “They have that right,” he declared.

Given the backlash F1 has already faced for expanding the calendar to 24 races this year, it’s safe to say that both drivers and teams would be furious if the number were to increase further.