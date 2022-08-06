“Every time you say goodbye to your kids”- Sergio Perez understands why Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 to spend time with family

Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from F1 recently, and Sergio Perez said he understands the reason behind his decision.

Vettel is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. Between 2010 and 2013 he won four consecutive World Titles with Red Bull, and etched his name into the history books.

In 2015, he moved to Ferrari in a move that everyone saw as perfect for both parties. Success had eluded the Scuderia for quite some time, and Vettel’s arrival gave hope to the Tifosi that it wasn’t far away.

BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel has announced his retirement from F1 at the end of 2022. pic.twitter.com/h2CUYVvhRc — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 28, 2022

The move to Ferrari did not work out and despite winning 14 races, he could not bring home the Title. In 2021, he jumped ship to Silverstone based outfit Aston Martin.

Vettel recently announced that he would retire from the sport at the end of this year. Vettel admitted that his desire was to spend more time with his children, and Sergio Perez shared his thoughts on that.

Sergio Perez on balancing F1 with his personal life

Perez has had a season of highs and lows with Red Bull. At one stage during this campaign, it seemed like he could challenge teammate Max Verstappen for the Title. However, as the season progressed, the gap between himself and the Dutchman increased.

Perez too has children of his own, so he said he understood how Vettel felt before making the call about bringing an end to his career.

“Every time you go away, you think about every goodbye you say to your kids,” he said to Racingnews365.com. “It’s hard. It’s a sport that takes everything out of you, out of your personal life. You basically don’t have much of a personal life, because you are always working.

Incredible to think that after so many years racing together #SebastianVettel will not longer be on the grid with us.

Happy retirement! I’m very proud of you and proud of everything you achieved in the sport.

It’s now time to enjoy family and life!#FroheWeihnachten 😬 pic.twitter.com/SiCe8HVyvp — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) July 28, 2022

“You’re always training. you’re always looking what you’re eating. And it’s the same when you are with your kids,” he added.

“Vettel’s decision is very acceptable and understandable,” Perez continued. But, I think when you have a project that motivates you, and you want to be here, then you know what the price is.

“Sometimes you are not willing to pay it anymore, and that’s when you better say goodbye to the sport.”

