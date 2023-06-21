Despite Frosty Relations With Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso Claims He Absolutely Trusts Mercedes Star During Intense Duels

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have the oldest existing rivalry in the current F1 grid. The duo has been fighting it out with each other since 2007 when Hamilton set foot into F1. However, the Spaniard has revealed that when it comes to intense wheel-to-wheel racing, Hamilton is a driver he can completely trust.

Advertisement

The Canadian GP saw the latest battle between Hamilton and Alonso, who were both vying for second place behind the untouchable Max Verstappen. Alonso was the subject of widespread criticism, as many claimed that he exaggerated his response to Hamilton coming out of the pit box to try and portray it as an unsafe release.

However, Hamilton and Alonso have been involved in some of the cleanest duels recently. Be it the 2021 Hungarian GP where Alonso defended his position like a veteran or the latest Canadian Grand Prix where the 41-year-old reclaimed his P2 from Hamilton – it has been a treat to watch for the fans.

Advertisement

Fernando Alonso loves battling it out with Hamilton

Following the Canadian GP, Alonso expressed his immense respect for Hamilton’s clean racing at a press conference. He explained that he absolutely loves getting into a battle with Hamilton because he knows that the Briton will not pull off any dirty moves.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1670884159202676737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As quoted by GPFans, Alonso said, “I really enjoy these battles. It’s happened in Australia, now here. There’s a lot of respect.” He explained further, “It’s a very intense battle but also very fair and respectful. When I was able to overtake with DRS you know you can trust Lewis, who will defend hard but within limits.”

Alonso also mentioned that a driver cannot make a single mistake when fighting against champions like Hamilton or even Verstappen. This is because Hamilton or Verstappen rarely make mistakes and therefore they will take full advantage of any errors made by their opponents.

The battle for P2 continues

With how things currently stand, the 2023 World Championship is virtually over. Verstappen is well on his way to winning his third World Championship title. However, below him in the standings is where the real competition lies.

Advertisement

Three drivers are currently fighting for the P2 spot; Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso. And the recent points drop from the Mexican has intensified the battle between the three.

The Spaniard and the Briton are probably the real protagonists of the 2023 season, at least for the fans. With Verstappen steering off into the distance right from the start of every race, Hamilton and Alonso have kept the excitement alive with their intense battles on the grid.

The duo will next meet in Austria in two weeks’ time. Mercedes are particularly struggling in low-speed corners. Luckily for the Brackley-based team, the Red Bull Ring does not have many of them. Therefore, it can be expected that the battle between the Mercedes and the Aston Martin will be even more intense in Austria.