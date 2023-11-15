Beware Red Bull Camp – Toto Wolff Is an Angry Man

As the 2023 F1 season heads towards its end, it has almost been two years since Lewis Hamilton has won a race. It will also be two years since that fateful night at Abu Dhabi when Michael Masi’s controversial decision saw Max Verstappen secure his first championship on the last lap of the season finale. Despite two years passing since then, the wounds are still fresh for Toto Wolff and company.

As per a recent report by The Independent, the Austrian has claimed that he still feels angry about Hamilton losing out on the title in 2021. He said, “I have a personal anger, and drive to make him win the eighth title because he should have had it.”

Wolff explained that things are so intense in F1 that it doesn’t even feel like two years have passed since the controversial race. He reflected on how quickly things can change in F1 with Red Bull being the dominant force now, winning back-to-back Constructors’ Championships.

However, Toto Wolff claimed that the main goal right now is to learn from the past and try and develop a car that will help Hamilton win soon. He said, “There is a big part of us that will always want to be a part of that story in undoing and overcoming 2021.”

Lewis Hamilton also believes he can win an eighth championship

Lewis Hamilton recently penned down a two-year extension with Mercedes, ensuring that he will be staying with the team till the end of 2025. He had explained that the main reason behind his carrying on at the age of 38 was “unfinished business“.

However, the seven-time world champion was quick to clarify that the unfinished business has nothing to do with the 2021 Championship. He explained that he isn’t a person who looks for revenge or redemption. Rather, he wants to focus on the future and do the best that he can.

Hamilton claimed that his main aim right now is to be better and work harder. He also believes that he can fight for his eighth championship with the Silver Arrows. The Briton said, “I truly believe with this team we can win more championships together and more races.”

Even though the last two years haven’t really been too satisfactory for the Silver Arrows, Hamilton yet believes that he can achieve quite a lot with the team. He is optimistic about the fact that Mercedes can improve and return back to the top, where he believes they belong.