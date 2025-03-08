“Beyond Grateful”: Will Buxton Pens Heartfelt Note as 7-Year Long Run With Drive to Survive Ends

Drive to Survive’s popularity and Will Buxton’s rise in F1 have been directly proportional in recent years. The British journalist, who had joined Formula 1 as a digital presenter in 2018, got the chance to be one of the narrators in Netflix’s ambitious docu-series on the sport and that gig made him a household name.

Since then, he has gone on to become the lead presenter for F1 TV’s broadcast, besides also becoming a staple figure featuring in DTS every season. But earlier this year, he decided to switch disciplines and move to IndyCar.

Moving across the pond, Buxton has joined Fox Sports — who have taken over IndyCar broadcasting in the USA — as its lead commentator, which is a significant step up in his career. However, this move does mean that the Briton will cease all of his involvement in F1, and in turn, Drive to Survive.

The recently released season seven has turned out to be Buxton‘s final season featuring the Netflix docu-series. As the show is quite dear to his heart too, he has posted a parting note to signify his gratitude about the seven years of his association with DTS and its production crew from Box-to-Box Films.

“Immeasurably proud to be a part of the incredible run of Drive to Survive. Could never have envisaged when this all began that it would have run for so long, been as popular as it has, or brought as many fans to open-wheel racing,” he wrote on Instagram.

Buxton further added how he has contributed toward the show’s sporting depth by explaining F1’s intricacies and add context to the stories the DTS episodes wanted to showcase.

Of course, the 44-year-old was also on the receiving end of some mockery when several of his basic explanations about what qualifying is and what being on pole meant went viral. While he was only catering to the novice fans, who did not have a clue about what F1 was, the purists made fun of Buxton for stating the obvious in several of the early DTS seasons.

Buxton embraces all positive and negative reception about Drive to Survive

While he would naturally be thankful to everyone who liked his work in the Netflix show, Buxton also doesn’t mind the trolling he faced about some of his obvious statements. He also stated, though, how some of the memes that mock him exaggerate what he said and misquote him.

For instance, he highlighted how he never actually said this: “If you finish first… You win the race”. Regardless, it doesn’t affect him that much as even his teenage daughter has made fun of these obvious narrations on DTS.

“I can’t remember what we were talking about, but she was just like: ‘Oh, whatever dad, you’re such a meme.’ That really made me laugh!”, he recalled.

Heading into 2025-26, though, Buxton won’t be in F1 at all. So, it is likely that he may not be available to film for the eighth season of DTS. Since the IndyCar season is due to end by August, it is still possible for the 44-year-old to make some guest appearances for the F1 TV broadcast in the latter half of the season.

If he does sit for filming a cameo with the Netflix crew, that would be an amazing surprise. However, just like him, many other regular figures are away from F1 now, including fan favorites like Guenther Steiner and Daniel Ricciardo.