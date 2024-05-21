Carlos Sainz Makes Emotional Request to Ferrari Fans as Farewell Tour Begins

Carlos Sainz moved to Ferrari in 2021, and in his four seasons with the team, has gone on to become a favorite among the Tifosi. Now that his departure looms, Sainz looks back on his Maranello stint with fondness and has a message for fans of F1’s most successful team ever.

Ahead of his final race in Imola as a Ferrari driver, Sainz said,

“4 years together, thank you. Imola and Monza are still missing and I will give everything for the team and you. I’ll miss this and see you around, hoping to have still this support by you Tifosi”

Sainz has 17 more races to make a bigger mark as a driver for the Prancing Horse. So far, he has done a commendable job, securing three wins since the start of 2022. His maiden victory came in Silverstone two years ago, after which he won Singapore 2023 and most recently, Australia 2024.

Now, Sainz loses his Ferrari seat through no fault of his own. Still, he is committed to helping the team succeed in whatever time he has left.

At the same time, the Madrid-born driver will keep an eye out for other teams, because he has to secure an F1 seat for 2025. With Imola over, Sainz knows he has crucial races up ahead and he wants to do much better than he fared this past weekend.

Carlos Sainz disappointed with Ferrari in Imola

Ferrari failed to live up to the hype surrounding the upgrades they brought to Imola. Unlike the start of the campaign, Sainz and Charles Leclerc couldn’t keep up with the pace of the Red Bull and McLaren drivers.

This upset Sainz, who started the race from P4 but ended up losing a place to Oscar Piastri by the end. As quoted by Sports Illustrated, the 29-year-old said,

“Today we were simply lacking quite a lot of pace. I’m not very happy because I’m pretty sure after qualifying yesterday, we saw something in the car that might have not been working as expected. We also had some issues with the deployment. So today was a bit of a damage limitation race for me after what we saw yesterday. All weekend, we’ve been lagging which is not ideal.”

Regardless, Sainz and Co. will be looking to put this disappointment behind them. There is no time to regroup as F1 heads to Monaco this weekend, where qualifying will be of utmost importance. Ferrari will be hoping for a good performance on that front, as they look to mount up a challenge for the win too.