“Brilliant yeah, I thought I recognized you”- Journalist fails to recognize Nico Rosberg during World Economic Forum in 2020

Former World Champion Nico Rosberg went unnoticed by Channel 4 journalist Cathy Newman during the World Economic Forum in 2020

Nico Rosberg retired from Formula One after 2016 to focus on other aspects of life. Since his retirement, he has been working as an ambassador for international brands and a prominent Greentech entrepreneur.

The German has invested in a wide array of companies ranging from Formula E, Lilium, Chargepoint, and Lyft. Alongside two engineers and an entrepreneur, he started the Greentech Festival. The festival is a platform for fostering green technologies for a sustainable future.

The 2016 F1 champion still is in touch with Formula One as he does commentary and analysis for Sky Sports F1 and RTL. He has also launched his own young driver’s academy known as Rosberg Racing Academy.

To the roots, the driver also has a podcast channel named ‘Beyond Victory’ where he interacts with Motorsports legends. Alongside, he simulates Formula One circuits to help the audience understand the racing aspects.

Rosberg has invested in 28 green start-ups. Join our community of innovators and investors on UpLink: https://t.co/9PTwoKOVLM @WEFUpLink @NicoRosberg pic.twitter.com/mNuFOmF5Ui — World Economic Forum (@wef) October 12, 2021

Nico Rosberg left unrecognized by journalist Cathy Newman

Nico Rosberg was a part of the World Economic Forum event in 2020. While he was touring around and meeting celebrities, he had an awkward interaction with Channel 4’s journalist Cathy Newman.

The English journalist failed to recognize the driver at first. She requested Rosberg to share his name by stating: “Your name for the tape please.”

The German showed his identity card and embarrassingly elaborated: “Nico Rosberg, Formula One world champion.” Newman within a second recognized the driver and knew that she had made a blunder. She quickly replied, “Brilliant yeah, I thought I recognized you.”