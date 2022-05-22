“Let’s give him a shot now and we’ll pay it back later”: Sergio Perez expresses his displeasure after Red Bull failed to deliver on its promise at the Spanish Grand Prix

Podium finisher Sergio Perez sheds a light on the overtaking decisions and how he could have easily won the race against George Russell

Sergio Perez was leading after teammate Max Verstappen spun to the gravel as well as when he pitted for a new set of mediums.

The Mexican was instructed on two occasions to let his teammate Verstappen overtake him. Perez responded by stating that’s very unfair but okay.

Just like every other driver challenging for the driver’s championship, Perez played the role of a good team player.

Sergio Perez on Red Bull giving him the position back

Max Verstappen spun on lap nine leading to George Russell and Sergio Perez taking the lead. After unsuccessful attempts on overtaking Russell, the Red Bull race engineer ordered Perez to let Verstappen through.

Perez requested if he could get an additional lap to try to takeover Verstappen but was denied. His race engineer replied: “Let’s give him a shot now. We’ll pay it back later.”

The podium finisher added: “On the first stint when I let Max by I was told that I was going to get it back and we knew we were on different strategies.”

The Dutch International also failed to overtake Russell due to a DRS issue. This led to him moving on a three-stop strategy while Perez was stuck with a two-stop strategy.

LAP 49/66 Cars No. 1 and 11 switch places 🔀 Perez lets his team mate through. Verstappen leads#SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/94jACKOzoW — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2022

Mexican star on the three-stop strategy and result

On lap 49, Perez was once again informed that he was on a different strategy and had to give the lead to Verstappen. Despite his frustration, the reigning world champion took the lead and won the race.

He said: “The three-stop strategy gave a better race time of the various strategies. So I think if I went in that direction I would have won the race. And it worked out for Max.”

According to the Mexican, he could have tried passing both Verstappen and Russell earlier to make the strategy work. He eventually had the third pit stop helping him earn a point for the fastest lap.

Perez had a great race despite the team’s orders. He concluded by stating: “The season is still very young. And I think the momentum in the team is great. So we just have to discuss things internally.”