Cadillac’s 75-Year-Old Motor Racing Legacy That Makes It Perfect for F1

The long-running Andretti vs. F1 saga is nearing its conclusion, with the sport announcing the provisional entry of Cadillac and General Motors as the 11th team on the grid starting in 2026. However, Andretti ultimately came out as the loser in one regard, as its name will not be used, despite its partnership with GM. Instead, it was Cadillac’s involvement that likely proved to be the decisive factor in favor of the American outfit.

Backed by GM, Cadillac and its partner TWG Global are set to join F1, with ambitions to become a full-fledged works team by the end of the decade. Cadillac’s potential is further reinforced by its rich and impressive history in motor racing.

Their involvement in motorsport dates back to 1949, when they participated in NASCAR. Over the decades, Cadillac established itself as a significant name in prestigious series like the World Endurance Championship.

F1 General Motors It’s happening! #F1‘s announced an “agreement in principle” for a General Motors/Cadillac entry to become the 11th team and join the grid in 2026 – but there’s no mention of Andretti. Story ➡️ https://t.co/p3hs6ASUUchttps://t.co/p3hs6ASUUc — The Race (@wearetherace) November 25, 2024

They have excelled in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona, winning four consecutive Daytona titles from 2017 to 2020 and securing IMSA championships in 2017, 2018, and 2021.

Cadillac’s top-tier cars in these championships were developed with Dallara and operated by elite teams like Chip Ganassi Racing – a big team in the US. The brand has also made its mark in American-focused competitions, with its ATS-VR dominating the Pirelli World Challenge, clinching the Driver’s Championship in 2015 and the SprintX crown two years later.

Additionally, Cadillac boasts an existing fanbase in the United States, which F1 can rely on, as it continues to push for greater viewership in the American market. Overall, bringing Cadillac and General Motors into the F1 paddock appears to be a calculated and strategic move.

The Cadillac/GM team is likely to use Ferrari engines initially

In its first season in 2026, the team is likely to rely on Ferrari’s power units, gearbox, and rear suspension, though the agreement with the Italian team is still being finalized. Over time, Cadillac plans to become a full-fledged works team, developing its own engines (as it had originally planned to do so by 2028).

BREAKING: Formula 1 looks set to approve GM’s proposed 2026 entry bid as early as next week. The team will reportedly be called Cadillac F1 and will be powered by Ferrari engines when it enters the sport in 2026. General Motors is expected to complete its own Cadillac power… pic.twitter.com/e57fTCeEJ3 — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) November 23, 2024

The transition from a customer team to a full works team is precisely the kind of growth F1 seeks in its new entrants. Under the Concorde Agreement, there is also the potential to expand the grid further. This philosophy is evident in other recent developments in the sport, such as Audi’s takeover of Sauber for 2026 and Toyota’s growing collaboration with Haas.