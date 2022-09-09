Aston Martin to sign F2 championship leader with a $7 Million backing from sponsor

F2 driver Felipe Drugovich is set to take a reserve driver role at Aston Martin, bringing financial aid to the team.

Felipe Drugovich, the Formula 2 Championship Leader, is set to join F1 next season. The Brazilian will take the reserve driver role at Aston Martin next season.

Drugovich will join Aston Martin with a 7 million euro backing from a sponsor. He will presumably take over the role from Nico Hulkenberg, who has been linked to switch to Haas.

Aston Martin will have an overhaul in their driver lineup. Their current driver Sebastian Vettel announced that he would retire from the sport at the end of the season.

Alonso will replace Vettel from the 2023 season. Nico Hulkenberg may also leave the team being strongly linked to Haas in recent days.

The Brazilian is leading the Formula 2 Championship by 69 points over second place Theo Pourchaire. Drugovich can seal the title in Monza to round off a dominant season where he took 5 wins.

Drugovich deserves more considering the season he has had but with a full-time F1 seat seeming unlikely, a reserve role will have to do for now.

Unpopular opinion or not Felipe drugovich deserves and F1 seat more than Colton herta — Sarah🧡 (@FormulaxML) September 4, 2022

Also Read: Fernando Alonso requests to feature in $7.04 Billion film franchise after Aston Martin move

Full-time F1 seat unlikely for Drugovich from 2024

Drugovich will join the likes of Robert Kubica by bringing sponsorship to a team as the reserve driver. The Pole brings Polish oil company Orlen to sponsor Alfa Romeo. While Drugovich is making the step up to F1, he will have to wait for a full-time seat.

The Brazilian will have a role similar to Oscar Piastri at Alpine this season. The similarities don’t end there: the Brazilian will also have to wait to get a full-time seat in Formula 1.

Alonso has a contract in his hands until the end of 2024 at Aston Martin. This means Drugovich might have to wait till 2025 if he intends to drive for the Silverstone-based outfit.

Also Read: 41-year-old Fernando Alonso and future Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll inspect Max Verstappen’s RB18 rear-wing