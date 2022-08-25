“Everyone except Otmar Szafnauer” – $20 Million-a-year Fernando Alonso told everyone but Alpine Team Principal about his move to Aston Martin

Alpine Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer claims he knew about Fernando Alonso’s exit only after Aston Martin released a statement on Social Media.

Fernando Alonso announced at the start of the Summer break that he will be leaving Alpine at the end of the season. He will be driving for Aston Martin in the 2023 season of F1 replacing the retiring Sebastian Vettel.

Alonso’s news was a shock to everyone. Weeks before it, he and Alpine were negotiating a new contract for one more season with an option to extend for another.

Alonso however was not pleased with the short-term contract offered. Alpine even offered a lower salary than the $20 Million annual salary the Spaniard was earning.

This made the 41-year-old feel disrespected by his team. And when Aston Martin knocked on his door with a ‘Multi-year’ offer, he signed on the dotted lines within a couple of weeks.

Alonso says in the FIA press conference that although Szafnauer wasn’t informed of his Alpine exit before the Aston news, he told “all the people that were involved in the negotiations” including Laurent Rossi and Luca de Meo: “Otmar was not involved in the negotiations.” #F1 — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) August 25, 2022

However, Alonso says he had discussed his departure with his teammates and staff before the announcement was made by Aston Martin. All except team principal Otmaz Szafnauer.

Alonso said, “All the people that had to know my decision knew about it before. Everyone except Otmar. But Laurent Rossi and President Luca de Meo, my engineers and mechanics knew.”

Otmar was clueless about Fernando Alonso’s departure

Fernando Alonso was close to signing a contract renewal with Alpine. But the terms of the contract did not appeal to the 2-time world Champion.

Fernando claimed he was always pressurised with Oscar Piastri who was touted to take his seat in the future. But when Aston Martin showed interest and trust in his abilities, Alonso knew it was time to change allegiance.

Even the team Principal Otmar Szaufner says, the press release by Aston Martin, “was the first confirmation I had”. Szaufner said, “I did ask the question [to Alonso]. And I was told: ‘No, no, I haven’t signed anything.’ So I was a bit surprised.”

🗣️ “Other teams think differently.” Fernando Alonso says he wasn’t as supported by Alpine due to his age and is very happy to join the Aston Martin project.pic.twitter.com/BqgFGVD1qp — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 25, 2022

Szaufner was clueless and angry following Alonso’s decision. He even questioned his ethics and integrity. He even claimed that Alonso chose to move for money.

Szaufner added, “I believe that I am a man of integrity and that if I commit to something, I will do everything I can to make it happen. I keep my word, it’s the way I’ve grown up, that my father passed on to me. But hey, I’ve understood that not everyone does things the same way.”

The Spaniard had the last laugh in the crazy driver transfer fiasco. Alpine not only lost him but also Oscar Piastri who is set to move to McLaren, replacing Daniel Ricciardo.

