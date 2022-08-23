“Call me Lando Norris”– 20-year-old WRC racer responds to $11.7 Million F1 star’s interest in rally racing

Lando Norris recently revealed his interest in rally racing and has now fetched the attention of the rising WRC superstar Oliver Solberg.

The Mclaren superstar Lando Norris is in his fourth F1 season but recently told that he has some interest in rally racing. Though he is not changing his trade from F1 to WRC anytime soon, he has thought of an initiative.

He revealed that he plans to launch a new apparel line with Quadrant, adopting the rally racing theme. The Quadrant is a project by McLaren star, a gaming and racing brand in a nutshell.

“I want to try some rallying at some point,” Norris told Motorsport.com. “Our next collection with Quadrant clothing is the somewhat off-road vibe. So, we recently went and did some stuff to record a piece for it that included rallying.”

“And I just realised going there for the first time and witnessing it, how crazy those people are. It made me really, really want to have a go,” he added.

Norris further compared rallying with karting. He claims like karting; rallying also gives him a ‘feeling of feeling things’. Therefore, he wants to try this as it’s new to him too.

WRC star reaches to Lando Norris

Motorsport shared the comments by Norris on Twitter. In response, the 20-year-old WRC star and son of the 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg, Oliver Solberg, is keen to help the F1 sensation.

Solberg retweeted the tweet by the media outlet and wrote: “Give me a call Lando Norris – we can sort that out.” Now, it remains to be seen whether this will manifest into a motorsport crossover.

Give me a call @LandoNorris – we can sort that out… 🤙👀 https://t.co/1vpx8kgWAK — Oliver Solberg (@OliverSolberg01) August 20, 2022

Several F1 drivers have earlier shown keen interest in rally racing. Carlos Sainz’s father, Carlos Sainz SNR, is a rally racing legend and has won the championship twice.

Meanwhile, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen is now plying his trade in WRC. Whereas Nico Rosberg also gave a shot at rally racing and ended up calling it “scarier than F1”.

My first lap racing a rally car!! Scary but super fun being back behind the steering wheel…let’s go! Check out the vlog here: https://t.co/s1n5MOPzfq That @rosbergxracing car is a beast! pic.twitter.com/ymkgHFSTpc — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) July 4, 2022

