Can Lando Norris Still Win the Championship Against Max Verstappen?

Lando Norris dominated the Dutch GP on Sunday, reducing the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings to 70 points. With nine races remaining in 2024, the question remains: Is it possible for Norris to win the World Championship?

Before the start of the race in Zandvoort, Norris was 78 points behind Verstappen. The objective was clear for the Briton and he fulfilled it by beating Verstappen comfortably at his home track by over 22 seconds.

Besides the 25 points for the win, Norris also earned one additional point for the fastest lap, which helped him gain eight points over the second-placed Dutchman.

Mathematically, the championship battle is on. However, Norris has no margin of error. If the Briton wins the remaining nine Grands Prix and each of the three sprint races besides taking five fastest laps at least — while Verstappen finishes in second place in all of them — Norris would win the championship by one point.

This is considering Verstappen finishes P2 in all. Red Bull isn’t the fastest team on the grid anymore, and Verstappen would find it incredibly difficult to finish second, let alone win races in the coming weeks. So, Norris has the fastest car and he needs to maximize its pace to end Verstappen’s streak of championships.

The Briton’s championship pursuit would also be aided heavily if his teammate Oscar Piastri could finish ahead of Verstappen in some races.

Norris needs Piastri’s help

Norris should expect to be in contention for race wins for the next nine race weekends. However, sometimes, things won’t be in his control. There could be mechanical failures, safety cars, unforeseen crashes, etc. McLaren would like for Piastri to step up in these situations, to take points off Verstappen.

A strong drive with plenty of points. We’ll come back stronger. #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/cx7WIihJx0 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 25, 2024

The Aussie has been a solid driver so far in 2024. After winning his maiden Grand Prix in Hungary, Piastri would be keen on supporting Norris’ championship challenge, given the latter obliging to team orders for his maiden win. So, if he can start pushing Verstappen to the limit, the championship battle could tilt in Norris’ favor even more.

McLaren will also have to avoid making mistakes. So far this season, the Woking-based team has squandered several winning opportunities, owing to blunders with strategies — something they have to avoid if they are to help Norris win his maiden world championship.