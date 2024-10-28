mobile app bar

Can Lando Norris Win the 2024 Championship?

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait press conference, PK, Press conference during the 2024 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix

NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait press conference, PK, Press conference during the 2024 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Lando Norris, in his quest for his maiden world championship, is chasing down three-time reigning champion Max Verstappen. The task is daunting and gets more difficult by the day, but all things considered, Norris can stand tall come the end of the season, at least on paper.

Currently, Norris is 47 points behind thanks to his P2 finish in Mexico City. Starting from third on the grid, Verstappen made Norris’ life difficult, pushing him off the track and also trying to gain an advantage on him by overtaking him outside the track limits.

However, there was no major controversy as the stewards penalized the Dutchman, handing him a 20-second time penalty. This effectively ended Verstappen’s chances of getting on the podium, as he finished P6, scoring 10 points less than Norris.

It was a positive weekend for the Briton, but looking at the larger picture, it might be a little too late for the McLaren driver. While he theoretically can finish ahead of Verstappen, he needs to gain around 12 points per race to win his first world championship.

McLaren does have the faster car, and with two sprint races still remaining, Norris will have the opportunity to grab some extra points in the coming weeks. But it won’t be easy because all the race wins the #4 driver has dropped in the past few months won’t come easy now with increased competition at the front.

Norris has others to worry about

While outperforming Verstappen — by around 12 points — in the last four Grand Prix weekends should be Norris’ primary objective, he cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that Ferrari could spoil his and McLaren’s title ambitions.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have won the last two races, and will surely be one of the favorites heading into the Brazilian GP next weekend. In case, Norris gets outshined by the Maranello-based outfit’s drivers, his best hope to secure the title would be to count on Verstappen to finish even further down — barely score points, if any at all.

But performances like Mexico City would have been a huge boost for Norris. If McLaren and the Bristol-born driver can make that one extra push and start winning races again, the championship could be Norris’ by the end of the season.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these