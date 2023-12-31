Carlos Sainz Once Made a Perfect El Clasico Banter With Max Verstappen Using a Golf Set as the Trick

The Secret Santa tradition has picked up a lot in the past few years. F1 is also prompt at jumping on the Secret Santa bandwagon every year. This once gave Carlos Sainz the perfect chance to have some El Clasico banter with his old pal Max Verstappen. During the 2019 Secret Santa challenge, Sainz gifted the Dutchman a Real Madrid golf gift set that playfully triggered the Red Bull driver’s Barcelona loyalties.

When Verstappen opened Sainz’s gift, he instantly knew it was the #55 driver who was his Secret Santa. The Red Bull driver stated, “I am a Barcelona fan, so I knew. I am really bad in golf and I don’t like golf. So then this whole combination together, with this I think just makes it perfect.”

Like Verstappen, Sainz is also very loyal to his favorite soccer club Real Madrid. The Spaniard, born in the country’s capital, is a fervent Madrid supporter and often sports the club’s jerseys and merchandise. Likewise, Verstappen also is a huge supporter of FC Barcelona. However, he also supports the Dutch club PSV.

Coming back to the F1 Secret Santa, it has picked up a lot of fans eagerly waiting for the perennial tradition to happen between drivers. Usually, it involves many strange gifts over thoughtful ones. In 2023 too, Verstappen and his peers engaged in Secret Santa which got many fans laughing and adoring the playful banter and camaraderie of the paddock.

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz are inseparable in F1’s Secret Santa

Max Verstappen once again got Carlos Sainz as his Secret Santa this year and the Spaniard delivered a smile again. The Ferrari driver gave Verstappen a mini arcade console that had 152 old-school classic games. The Dutchman was happy with the gift and appreciated it.

Meanwhile, Sainz got a spicy set of gifts from Valtteri Bottas. In his classic edgy style, Bottas gave the Ferrari driver a ‘Budgy Smuggler’ underwear that was pink in color with chilly symbols all over it. It certainly got the 29-year-old laughing. He also got a set of chili sauces that probably made his mouth water.

On the other hand, Verstappen was the Secret Santa for the Finnish driver. The 26-year-old gave Bottas a customized book named ‘A Simply Lovely Book of B*tts in Art’. Bottas is famous for being uncanny and cheeky about showing his b*tt. Thus, Verstappen took a nice playful jab at his interest and the Finn appreciated it.

Currently, all F1 drivers are on vacation. Verstappen is in Brazil while Bottas is enjoying his off-season break Down Under. However, all of them will return from vacation in the next couple of weeks to prepare for the 2024 season.

The 2024 pre-season is going to be crucial for teams wishing to be closer to the all-conquering Red Bull. Ferrari especially will look to make it third time lucky in the new ground effect era. If they do so, Sainz and Verstappen may be at arm’s length and fighting each other on track like they did in Monza this year, but more often and on equal terms.