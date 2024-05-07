Lando Norris’ Best Friend Gets Emotional After F1 Win: “We Were Just Kids In Karting”

Lando Norris achieved the biggest milestone of his F1 career so far after winning the 2024 Miami GP last Sunday. Congratulatory messages poured in from several entities in the racing community, but one of the most special reactions was that of his best friend, Max Fewtrell.

Fewtrell, a former racing driver, grew up racing with Norris and they took part in karting races together. Both of them were dreaming of making it to F1 someday and while Fewtrell could not make it as big, watching Norris stand on the top step of the F1 podium made him emotional,

“We were just kids in karting and dreaming of F1, and now he’s actually done it.”

“It is a weird feeling,” Max Fewtrell added.

Fewtrell left racing in 2017 before be could make it to F1 but he did climb up the ladder as high as Formula 3. Norris meanwhile, reached F1 in 2019 and built a reputation as one of the grid’s most talented drivers.

Labeled as a future World Champion, Norris had to wait a long time before winning an F1 race. He did so on his 110th attempt (in Miami last Sunday) and the affection he received from the F1 community shows just how much they wanted the Bristol-born driver to emerge victorious.

Lando Norris gets showered with congratulatory messages from F1 drivers

As soon as Norris won the Miami GP, F1 drivers lauded the young Briton on achieving such a huge milestone. Lewis Hamilton, his compatriot and seven-time World Champion was spotted clapping for him during the cool-down lap itself.

Max Verstappen also admitted that he was happy Norris was the one to beat him at the Miami International Autodrome. He also hopes for him to become a regular contender for wins in the near future, something McLaren is working towards.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc also congratulated Norris as soon as the race was over.

Being one of the most popular drivers on the grid today, the affection Norris received shouldn’t come as a surprise. The British driver will now be hoping that McLaren continues fielding a strong car and he can keep challenging for wins in the races to come.