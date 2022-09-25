“He was so piss*d!”: Carlos Sainz raged over missing Real Madrid’s game for F1 photoshoot

Carlos Sainz was not happy about the fact that he had to miss a Real Madrid football game because of a photoshoot.

Sainz is a huge Real Madrid fan. He has been supporting the 14-time European Champions his whole life, something he picked up from his father Carlos Sainz Sr. The latter is also associated with the club and was awarded an honorary membership a few years ago.

The 27-year-old has not hidden his love for the club. Earlier this year, when Real made this historic comeback against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, Sainz revealed how heartbroken he was to have missed the last six minutes of the game. One can only wonder how frustrated he would have been if he missed the full match.

120th Anniversary of the best football team in history @realmadrid!! Felicidades a toda la familia Madridista. HALA MADRID!! pic.twitter.com/i4fxrFTY01 — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 6, 2022

Jess McFadyen, an F1 journalist revealed how angry Sainz was when he was forced to miss a Madrid match. She said that Sainz was present in a promotional shoot when his favorite team was playing.

Carlos Sainz wanted to leave F1 photoshoot for Real Madrid game

McFadyen went on to say that Sainz was increasingly irritated towards the end of the program. The Ferrari driver had to pose for a few photos before leaving, and he urged them to get done with it as soon as possible.

“Our shoot was at the same time as the game,” McFadyen said. “He was so pi*sed! He was missing the game.”

“I think they were trying to take a photo at the end of the day,” she continued. “And he was just like ‘come on, come on, come on’! Like just do it, take the photo. Just take the fricking photo and let me go watch the football! He didn’t say it in a rude way. It’s just that they weren’t there to have their times wasted.”

Sainz is finding his second year at Ferrari to be more complicated than the 2021 season. Last year, his car did not have the ability to challenge for race wins, something it can this year. In spite of that, he struggled a lot in the initial stages of the season, making multiple mistakes and losing out on big points.

As the season progressed, however, we saw the Madrid-born driver get up to speed in his F1-75. The gap to his teammate is much smaller, and he even picked up his first ever F1 win at the British GP in Silverstone. \

