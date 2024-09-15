mobile app bar

Carlos Sainz Points at One Recurring Obstacle That Makes Race in Baku Very “Unpredictable”

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carlos Sainz Points at One Recurring Obstacle That Makes Race in Baku Very “Unpredictable”

Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Few F1 circuits have a more chaotic history than the Baku City Circuit. Starting from the second row in the race, Carlos Sainz is not obtuse toward the obstacles of the race. Speaking about the challenges, he highlighted the one thing that makes the upcoming Azerbaijan GP race extremely unpredictable.

Speaking at the post-qualifying presser, the Spaniard was asked about the unpredictable nature of the race and how he prepares for it. Sainz replied, “I think the biggest challenge of Baku normally is when there are red flags because that breaks the rhythm of the race.”

“So whenever there’s a Safety Car restart, it’s very easy to front lock, very easy to go wide into the first three corners. So yeah, all these aspects make Baku an unpredictable race.”, he added.

There is plenty of evidence to substantiate the Ferrari man’s answer. The famous 2017 Azerbaijan GP saw Daniel Ricciardo start from P10 and emerge as the winner after multiple stoppages. A similar scenario saw Sergio Perez take the win in the 2021 edition of the race after two red flags due to incidents on the main straight.

However, in the upcoming race, the Italian team and its drivers would be hoping for a relatively quiet outing on the narrow streets of Baku. The likelihood of Sainz and even Charles Leclerc finishing on the podium will increase in a smooth and incident-free race. So, a boring race is what they would hope for to cover more ground in the championship.

Sainz and Co. have bigger goals at stake in Baku

After a slump in the middle after the Monaco GP win, Ferrari recovered well in Monza. The Italian team brought a major upgrade package for their home race which translated into a win. Now, they will hope to build on the momentum, and starting from P1 and P3, they’re already in a prime position.

Now, if Ferrari keeps coming away from positive race results, they might just end up increasing their chances of silverware in the championship. In the constructors’ standings, there’s still hope for a late charge and possibly winning the title. Ferrari currently trails by 39 points from leaders Red Bull, and given the Austrian team’s ongoing troubles, a 39-point deficit is recoverable.

However, this isn’t a two-horse race. McLaren is the hot favorite for the title so the Italian team has two powerful opponents to overcome every race weekend till the very end. Thanks to Lando Norris’ poor output in qualifying, they can perhaps make more ground on both its rivals in Baku. However, it will take a mammoth effort from Ferrari to consistently beat both Red Bull and McLaren at every weekend.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these