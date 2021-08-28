“We should not jump to conclusions”– Guenther Steiner warns against building conclusions after Nikita Mazepin defeats Mick Schumacher with new chassis

“We should not jump to conclusions”– Guenther Steiner warns others not to make conclusions with Nikita Mazepin triumphs with new chassis.

Earlier this season, it was declared by Guenther Steiner that Nikita Mazepin would be receiving a new chassis by the start of the Belgian Grand Prix, when the Russian race driver complained about his chassis being heavier than Mick Schumacher, affecting the former’s performance.

The promise was fulfilled, Mazepin made a better timing than Schumacher, but Steiner has warned people to not assumptions before an appropriate amount of time passes away.

“He’s got a new one,” Steiner told media, including RacingNews365.com. “The chassis are… I don’t know the exact stiffness data, but you cannot change the stiffness of a chassis without changing the homologation.”

“It’s a homologated chassis, so it will be very similar. There is always a tolerance in it, but I don’t know off the top of my head, the tolerance,” he added.

Haas like others carried their 2020 chassis into 2021, but Romain Grosjean’s crash in Bahrain last year reduced the pool for the American race team.

“We had two old ones, because one obviously we destroyed last year, we burnt it,” Steiner explained.

Let’s not jump to conclusions

Steiner emphasized that fans shouldn’t conclude that Mazepin’s new pace has been granted by the chassis change, and it’s only been two sessions, so a little time should be given before basing judgements.

“We should not jump to conclusions. It’s two sessions, you know. I mean, I’m very happy that he is where he is,” he said. “It’s very good but I would not now start to say, ‘It’s all good, it’s all good’. We have to wait, but if we improve,” he added.

“And they can compete with each other, I’m more than happy. I didn’t really look at the data, but it’s a little bit all over the place, I would say, depending on the sectors.”

“But there is no particular area where there’s an advantage. It’s just, in general, he was faster, so but there is no reason to say, ‘Oh, it was at this corner’, or so on. Today, he was just faster. That’s it.”