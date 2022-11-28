HomeSearch

Championship winning team principal eyes Ferrari homecoming to replace Mattia Binotto

Tanish Chachra
|Published 28/11/2022

Championship winning team principal eyes Ferrari homecoming to replace Mattia Binotto

Credits: US Today

With the underwhelming finish to the season for Ferrari. Mattia Binotto’s job is at risk. The Italian media for long is reporting that the Ferrari team principal could be bidding farewell to them anytime soon.

Though nothing is certain as of now, as per the contrasting reports, Binotto is still heading the meetings for the next year’s car, so whether he’ll stay remains a question.

As of now, several names are popping up as his suitable replacements. From Frederic Vasseur to McLaren boss Andreas Seidl, who has rejected the offer.

Also read: Guenther Steiner crashed Haas F1 team’s website for 4 hours with his $140 worth merch collection

Homecoming for Ross Brawn at Ferrari?

Ross Brawn is among the prominent names in F1. The engineering legend was with Ferrari when it dominated the F1 under Jean Todt and Michael Schumacher.

From thereon, he led the Brawn GP to championship success. And then, he laid the concrete foundation for Mercedes, which further dominated the turbo-hybrid era of F1.

According to a report by La Stampa, Ross Brawn is in contention of becoming the team principal at Ferrari. A role he hadn’t taken since leaving Mercedes.

In recent years, Brawn has been working as the managing director of F1. While Brawn is now being chased for the role, the trends indicate that Vasseur is still the favourite to take up the role at Maranello.

Bad news for Carlos Sainz

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Vasseur has put in a condition for his arrival at Ferrari. The Frenchman wants Ferrari to define their number 1 and 2 drivers upon his arrival.

Considering the prominence of Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, who even overshadowed Sebastian Vettel, it seems it would be Carlos Sainz to take a step back.

Even in 2022, Leclerc was prioritized over the season by Ferrari. Even though the team claims they treat their drivers equally. However, to be fair, Leclerc was also more consistent than the Spaniard.

But overall, Vasseur’s foremost responsibility would be to solve Ferrari’s reliability and race pace for 2023. These were the two key issues on the technical side in which Ferrari was handicapped. Moreover, an upgrade in the strategies is also a must.

Also read: Max Verstappen labels Pierre Gasly as team leader at AlphaTauri in emotional farewell message

About the author
Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

Read more from Tanish Chachra