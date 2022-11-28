Championship winning team principal eyes Ferrari homecoming to replace Mattia Binotto

With the underwhelming finish to the season for Ferrari. Mattia Binotto’s job is at risk. The Italian media for long is reporting that the Ferrari team principal could be bidding farewell to them anytime soon.

Though nothing is certain as of now, as per the contrasting reports, Binotto is still heading the meetings for the next year’s car, so whether he’ll stay remains a question.

Will be a shame to see Mattia Binotto go. Always found him to be interesting & willing to chat. He tried to create a no-fear, no-blame culture & as a part of that, he didn’t make the changes he should have. Changing just the TP isn’t the answer – they need wider re-structuring — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) November 25, 2022

As of now, several names are popping up as his suitable replacements. From Frederic Vasseur to McLaren boss Andreas Seidl, who has rejected the offer.

Also read: Guenther Steiner crashed Haas F1 team’s website for 4 hours with his $140 worth merch collection

Homecoming for Ross Brawn at Ferrari?

Ross Brawn is among the prominent names in F1. The engineering legend was with Ferrari when it dominated the F1 under Jean Todt and Michael Schumacher.

From thereon, he led the Brawn GP to championship success. And then, he laid the concrete foundation for Mercedes, which further dominated the turbo-hybrid era of F1.

According to a report by La Stampa, Ross Brawn is in contention of becoming the team principal at Ferrari. A role he hadn’t taken since leaving Mercedes.

In recent years, Brawn has been working as the managing director of F1. While Brawn is now being chased for the role, the trends indicate that Vasseur is still the favourite to take up the role at Maranello.

Bad news for Carlos Sainz

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Vasseur has put in a condition for his arrival at Ferrari. The Frenchman wants Ferrari to define their number 1 and 2 drivers upon his arrival.

Considering the prominence of Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, who even overshadowed Sebastian Vettel, it seems it would be Carlos Sainz to take a step back.

Even in 2022, Leclerc was prioritized over the season by Ferrari. Even though the team claims they treat their drivers equally. However, to be fair, Leclerc was also more consistent than the Spaniard.

But overall, Vasseur’s foremost responsibility would be to solve Ferrari’s reliability and race pace for 2023. These were the two key issues on the technical side in which Ferrari was handicapped. Moreover, an upgrade in the strategies is also a must.

Also read: Max Verstappen labels Pierre Gasly as team leader at AlphaTauri in emotional farewell message