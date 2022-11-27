Guenther Steiner crashed Haas F1 team’s website for 4 hours with his $140 worth merch collection

Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner became popular among F1 fans following a memorable episode of Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

The popularity came when Netflix captured Steiner describing his team’s popularity easily shifted from looking like “rock stars” to “f***ing bunch of w*****s.”

Steiner’s quotes which mostly surf around the internet as a meme soared so much that the team decided to make merchandise out of them.

Unsurprisingly, the Italian explained, speaking at the Beyond The Grid podcast, that it wasn’t his intention to become such a celebrity. He also revealed that his popularity caused an IT issue for the team’s website.

How Guenther Steiner crashed the team’s website

The 57-year-old said that it wasn’t his idea to make those t-shirts; the team decided to do so and sell them on their website.

Steiner said that he doesn’t get any profits from it and in the beginning, they had printed tens or thousands of it but it sold out within a day or two.

Fans crowded the website for the merch so much that the company that makes all the team’s clothing and merchandise told the team boss that their website crashed for 4 hours.

Obviously, Steiner didn’t know what that meant and how the websites work.

Mick Schumacher didn’t let us grow

As the 2022 season ended, the Haas F1 team decided to replace Mick Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg.

Steiner explained that working with rookies in the past seasons made them realise that in order to get to the top, the team needed experience and therefore they decided to bring back the German driver.

Steiner said, “Schumacher can become a good driver; he already is, but he can get better. How long would that take for us? Because he is driving with us, he couldn’t let us grow.”

