mobile app bar

Chaos at Brazil GP as Fans Stuck in 3-Hour Long Queues; Likely to Miss Qualifying

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
spectators, fans during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, 21th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, from November 1 to 3, 2024 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil

spectators, fans during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, 21th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, from November 1 to 3, 2024 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

It has been a difficult weekend for the organizers of the Sao Paulo GP. Qualifying was postponed on Saturday due to heavy rains, which meant extra work for the staff on Sunday morning. But as it turns out, they haven’t done a good job.

Fans flocked to the circuit in the early hours of Sunday to watch some wet-weather qualifying action. But due to a lack of sufficient number of ticket scanning machines, thousands are stuck outside the gates.

“Many are likely to miss qualifying altogether with White times of 3+ hours to enter the Interlagos circuit. It is not a happy atmosphere out there that’s for sure,” photojournalist Kym Illman wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kym Illman F1 (@kymillman)

Qualifying began at 7:30 AM local time in Sao Paulo, an exceptionally early start. However, the officials had no choice, as today is also Grand Prix day — the main event of the weekend — requiring teams to log enough laps for adequate preparation.

Unfortunately for fans, getting into the circuit has not been a seamless experience.

The admin of the page @f1gossippofficial, known for its insider information on the F1 paddock, was among the fans waiting outside the gates. She revealed that the chaos caused by poor preparation was not a one-off occurrence for Saturday; she had experienced similar issues the previous day when she arrived for the originally scheduled qualifying session.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these