The Road Ahead for Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan Poised to Lead the Charge

Alpine’s 2024 season has been a rollercoaster. After failing to score points in any of the first five races, Alpine earned a double podium finish at the Sao Paolo GP last week — a true testament to how far they have come. However, with Esteban Ocon set to leave, the landscape will now change at Alpine. It will be up to Pierre Gasly and newcomer Jack Doohan to guide the Enstone-based team forward.

Since moving to Alpine in 2023, Gasly has been a key figure. It was also meant to be a positive change for him after what had been a rather forgettable stint with AlphaTauri, barring his lone win in Italy four years ago.

The 28-year-old came to win races and compete at the front; maybe even for the Championship. Unfortunately, Alpine did not have the car for that.

For the most part, Alpine was stuck in the midfield, with occasional spells in the back of the grid. Gasly’s performances too, were nothing to write home about. However, he kept improving himself, showing his resilience, and contributing to the team’s overall growth.

Keeping his rivalry with former good friend Ocon aside, the ex-Red Bull driver played a big role in the team’s growth behind the scenes. Ocon contributed too, but now, it is up to Gasly to become the sole leader of the team, as it embarks on a brand-new project.

Ocon’s departure and impact on the team

Ocon and Gasly had a tense relationship, as evidenced in Monaco 2024 when the two almost collided with each other, leading to a massive fallout away from the cameras. But the quality of Alpine’s current driving pairing cannot be undermined.

Today’s incident was my fault, the gap was too small in the end and I apologise to the team on this one. Hoping for a deserved points-finish for the team today. — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) May 26, 2024

Ocon was a race-winner with the French squad (Hungary 2021) and Gasly too, had shown he has what it takes to fight at the front.

Ocon’s departure will leave a gap in Alpine, but the team is positive that Doohan, a talented young Australian will fill the void. During his F2 years, Doohan developed a reputation as one of the rising stars and his promotion to F1 could be a major step forward for the team.

A new chapter for Alpine

Doohan never won the F2 Championship in his three years in the feeder series, but showed some real pace, winning six times and earning 11 podium finishes. It was enough for Alpine to hand him the reserve driver role, and the keys to Ocon’s car for 2025.

Doohan will be one of four rookies on next year’s grid, joining Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, and Gabriel Bortoleto, promising an exciting season ahead.

NEWS | Jack Doohan joins the Alpine F1 Team for the 2025 F1 season! The 21-year-old is currently a reserve driver for the team and raced in F2 last year, finishing third in the championship with three wins and two further podiums.#F2 pic.twitter.com/Kjw9KfAKbq — Feeder Series (@feeder_series) August 23, 2024

Alpine, however, will be hoping that Doohan settles in well. Gasly will have to lead the team and make up for any mistakes his future teammate makes, and above all, would want a good relationship with him.

The dynamic between them could be of utmost importance, as Gasly’s experience and teachings could also help Doohan settle in quickly.

Ocon’s P2 and Gasly’s P3 finish in Sao Paolo helped Alpine jump from P9 to P6 in the Championship standings. Per reports, this would add to a $26 million financial boost for them, if they can hold on till the end of the season. The extra money, if that happens, could surely help them build a strong car, which is what Gasly joined Alpine for, and what Doohan worked his whole life for.