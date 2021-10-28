“Chapter 2”: Rich Energy tweets photo of 2022 F1 car with their own livery; signaling a return to F1 after bizarre 2019 appearance?

Rich Energy tweeted a picture of a 2022 F1 car with a Rich Energy livery very similar to the one Haas ran in 2019. F1 fans on Twitter reacted the best way they know-how.

In 2019, the Haas F1 Team partnered with Rich Energy as their title sponsor, a British energy drink founded in 2015 by William Storey and an anonymous Austrian scientist. Before that, Rich Energy tried to buy Vijay Mallya’s Force India team; however, the company’s offer was rejected, and the team went into administration.

William Storey and his outlandish remarks started to stir things up. He notably said that he aims to beat energy drinks industry leader Red Bull “on and off the track.”

Many questions floated around the legitimacy of Rich Energy. Then a company called Whyte Bikes took Rich Energy to court, citing that the latter had stolen their stag logo from them.

This, combined with a tweet by Rich Energy terminating their deal with Haas citing their poor on-track performance, led to an infamous ordeal and embarrassment for the American F1 team.

After their exit from F1 mid-season in 2019, the shady energy drink company has tried getting its name back to relevance in the sport, but it has been mostly met with ridicule from F1 fans. Everything that the eccentric CEO William Storey says about F1 is taken with a pinch of salt.

Now, Rich Energy’s official handle has posted on Twitter a photo of the rear end of a 2022 F1 car with a Rich Energy livery similar to the one which Haas ran in their notorious half-season collaboration in 2019. They even captioned it with “Chapter 2”, hinting they plan on making a return to the sport…again.

The internet reacts.

The tweet from the energy drink company sparked some conversation for sure. Perhaps it wasn’t the reaction the company were hoping for. Here are some of the internet’s best responses to the tweet by the infamous company.

Rich energy had even approached Williams in 2019 intending to strike a deal. The British CEO left Claire Williams and other team executives waiting for a meeting in a restaurant in Austin. Storey never showed up for the meeting. A few weeks later, Rich Energy announced the deal with Haas.

People even remembered the bold claims Storey made at the announcement of their partnership with Haas.

Can’t wait to see them fighting at the front of grid and beating red bull on and off the track! — Kenny Johnston (@K6nnyJ) October 27, 2021

The internet never forgets. It is neither forgiving. Will Rich Energy make it back into F1? Are they just trolling around to stay relevant and in the conversation?

We never know. All we can do is maybe have some lemon to go along with that pinch of salt we spoke about earlier and wait for the Mexican GP next week to crack open some Coronas.