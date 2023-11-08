Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Put in the Same League as Lewis Hamilton Over This Shared Characteristic

The Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc along with team boss Frederic Vasseur recently sat down for an interview with CEVA. They discussed the major misconceptions in the field of motorsports. While talking about a common belief among many that F1 drivers are immune to errors, Vasseur explained how Leclerc and Sainz are similar to Lewis Hamilton in a particular aspect.

Advertisement

When asked if F1 drivers do make mistakes, Vasseur replied confidently that as per the definition, a driver is someone who makes absolutely zero errors. However, in a more practical sense, a driver needs to have an extremely high level of self-confidence to make sure that he minimizes any kind of mistakes.

Advertisement

Vasseur said, “It also plays a part in how we analyze the situations.” He went on to claim that Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, and Lewis Hamilton are the three drivers on the grid who are most willing to accept and acknowledge their errors and learn from them.

The Ferrari team principal explained how important this attribute is for a team. He said, “It prevents us from heading in the wrong direction quite often. Thanks to them.”

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc open up about their opinions regarding driver errors

Charles Leclerc was honest enough to accept that drivers like him also make errors since they are human after all. He said, “It’s normal to make mistakes, just like everyone else does.”

However, as per the Monegasque, the most important quality for a driver is to be able to learn from their mistakes and make sure that they get better in the future. For that, they need to acknowledge the mistake first, and that is what Vasseur believes Leclerc and Sainz do best.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1_Gundem/status/1327983725020377097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, admitted to the fact that drivers often tend to blame external factors to cover up for their mistakes. He said, “We do like to put excuses. I am not going to lie. We do like to blame the wind, we like to blame the track, we like to blame the car.”

However, Sainz agreed that F1 drivers are indeed prone to errors, just like any other human being. He explained that all F1 drivers make mistakes, but the one who makes the least errors has the best race weekend.