Max Verstappen’s Beach Day With Kelly Piquet and Penelope Squashes Every Breakup Rumor

Rumors continue to be the theme of Max Verstappen‘s life in 2024, this time surrounding his relationship with Kelly Piquet. Speculations about the two being in rocky waters intensified after Piquet posted a cryptic message on her Instagram about life. However, all the rumors have now been put to rest, owing to the 35-year-old’s photo and video dump on Instagram.

Piquet’s latest update shows Verstappen enjoying a beachside vacation with her and her daughter, Penelope. Several fans on Twitter (now X) gave some heartfelt reactions to these photos.

The rumors about a strained relationship between Verstappen and Piquet first began in the last week of July. Piquet had gone to Brazil for her sister’s wedding. However, the reigning F1 champion did not accompany his partner, causing a stir. With Kelly’s brother accompanying her instead, talks began of the four-year relationship having run its course.

However, Piquet’s latest update has sent all such talks down the drain. Verstappen continues to hold a significant place in Penelope’s life, as evidenced in a photo where she held onto his hand.

A video where Verstappen is diving into the waters with Penelope swimming further illustrates their healthy relationship. Putting an end to all rumors around him as the summer break also comes to an end, Verstappen can now focus on getting back to winning ways.

Verstappen’s vacation is over and the focus shifts to his home race

Now that the vacation days are over, Verstappen can now focus all of his energy on defending his championship. Having not won a race in the last four outings, the Dutchman will want nothing other than standing on the top step of the podium again.

The upcoming weekend will see F1 return with the Dutch Grand Prix, and Verstappen would be hoping for a comprehensive win in front of his home crowd. Having won the last three Dutch Grands Prix, the 26-year-old will aim to win it for a fourth time and equal the legendary Jim Clark for most race wins in Zandvoort.

Although, it will require a massive effort from Red Bull to turn around their recent form. Even Verstappen will have to keep a calm head to maximize his result given the championship is on the line.