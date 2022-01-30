“It’s the end of F1”- Kimi Raikkonen reveals if he will still be watching F1 in 2022 following his retirement

Kimi Raikkonen unveils whether or not he will continue to watch F1 following his retirement from the sport in 2021.

Kimi Raikkonen decided to move away from F1 at the end of the 2021 season after spending three years at Alfa Romeo. However, this is not the first time that he has parted ways from the sport. He began his career in 2001 with Sauber and spent two years away from the track between 2010 and 2011.

Though, this time it seems like the Finnish driver has definitely decided to take full-time retirement from racing. Recently, Raikkonen took up the role of team principal for the Kawasaki racing team in Motocross GP.

Speaking in the Beyond the Grid podcast, he jokingly said, “I retired already once! “And [I retired] in my head at least 10 times! But I’m looking forward to it. It’s the end of F1, but I’m looking more forward [to] whatever will come afterwards.”

Kimi Raikkonen did not watch F1 in his break

Talking about whether he will still continue to watch the sport post his retirement, he admitted that he never did when he was on break from the sport. However, he believes that he might see occasional races.

“Honestly, I didn’t watch much at all when I was away two years,” Raikkonen explained.

“I think I watched some races when it [happened] to be on TV and I was watching TV, but I’m definitely not going to put the alarm [on because there] is a race happening.”

“But I’m sure I will see some races. [When I was] last time away, I [ended] up [where] actually I was in Monaco [when there was a] race, but I never saw cars, apart from [on] TV.”

When questioned how did he manage to not watch any race while he was in Monte Carlo, he said, “We had a different time zone.”

