Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Ready to Serve Burger and Fries as Ferrari Boys Get Ripped a New One With Monza Suits

Ferrari’s victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 was a historic moment for the Italian automaker. The Maranello-based outfit ended Toyota’s six-year winning streak by taking the coveted endurance race for the first time since 1965. Because of this historic victory, Ferrari has decided to honor their Le Mans team by wearing special suits for the upcoming F1 race in Monza. However, some fans questioned this choice of clothing.

Both of Ferrari’s F1 drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., have expressed their liking for the new look. Talking about this, Leclerc said, “This is my favorite overall so far.”

Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, described the design as a mix of old school and new school, saying, “I think it is a mix between old school and new school.”

Fans react to new Ferrari race-suit, draws in comparisons with McDonald’s



As always fans took to the internet to showcase some hilarious reactions to the newly launched Ferrari suit. Both Sainz and Leclerc posed for Ferrari’s official social media handles, and fans reacted to it, with the majority of them finding it positive.

The suit went viral on social media as fans couldn’t help but draw comparison to McDonald’s, one of the most famous companies in the world, famous for their red and yellow color branding.

While some fans compared them to McDonald’s, there were others who though that they looked like PlayStation outfits.

Fans are divided on the new Ferrari suits. Some think they look like petrol station outfits, while others think they’re stylish and modern.

Charles Leclerc eyes redemption at Monza

After a disappointing race at Zandvoort that ended in a DNF, Charles Leclerc is already shifting his focus to the upcoming outing at Monza. The Ferrari driver crashed his car during the Dutch Grand Prix and was forced to retire after 41 laps.

At Zandvoort, terrible circumstances marred Leclerc’s race. Reflecting on it, Leclerc admitted, “There’s not much to say. It was a tough day for us and unfortunately we couldn’t finish the race.”

Despite the setback, Leclerc is looking forward to the next race at Monza. The Italian circuit holds a special place in the hearts of Ferrari and its fans, making it an important event for the team.