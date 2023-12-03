“I’m Sure They’ll Come Back”: Damon Hill Believes in Mercedes Resurgence in 2024 After Gathering Crucial Lessons in 2023

2023 proved to be a bitter season for Mercedes. Throughout the campaign, Red Bull outpaced them completely. However, according to 1996 F1 champion, Damon Hill, a 2024 Mercedes resurgence is on the cards.

Hill said (as per Formula 1 Live), “I think on reflection, I’m sure that they’ll come back. They’ve got to have learned something from the last two seasons, and they’ve got to learn something from this year that will mean that they’ve got some ability to take a change in direction. So, I’m sure that the new car will have no resemblance to the current one.”

The Silver Arrows themselves have acknowledged their mistakes and have vowed to try different concepts to get themselves back up to the top. Toto Wolff even commented, “I mean, literally, there’s almost every component that’s being changed because only by doing that, I think we have a chance.”

2023 has been a frustrating year for both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The British duo have had their plates full with how unpredictable the W14 had been all year. Wolff has taken cognizance of the fact and has declared their intention to field a massively overhauled W15 for 2024.

Despite mounting pressure, Toto Wolff predicts 2024 success for Mercedes

Wolff is optimistic about his team’s chances next year. Talking about the bittersweet P2 in the Constructors’ this year, he explained to Formula1.com, “As tough as it is to be reminded that it’s just P2, it’s also a great, great opportunity to come back and drive for the stars.”

However, stepping up and closing the gap to Red Bull will be incredibly difficult. “I think we need to take it on the chin, be humble about it, and consider today as a good day. Nevertheless, there is a Mount Everest to climb in order to catch up with Red Bull,” he added.

The Milton-Keynes-based team aren’t the only ones Wolff will have to keep his eyes on. With some great developmental results from McLaren and Ferrari, it is likely going to be a three-way fight to topple Red Bull at the very zenith of this sport.

While McLaren will likely pose the biggest threat to the Brackley based team, it can take lessons from them to realize that despite a poor start, if a team can identify their faults and rectify them over the course of a season, then, nothing can stop them from progressing up the grid.