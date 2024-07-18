“Delete This”: Insensitive Jules Bianchi Post Lands Lewis Hamilton’s Brad Pitt Movie in PR Muck

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ movie has been active on Twitter (now X) with its fictional team APX GP’s handle. They have been posting during the F1 season for more authenticity. However, its tribute post on Jules Bianchi’s 9th death anniversary hasn’t gone down well with F1 fans.

Many fans believe that the movie is using Bianchi’s death anniversary as an opportunity for their PR. Some fans have also called them insensitive and asked for the deletion of the post.

APX GP’s post read, “A true racer, whose smile shone as bright as his talent. You will forever [be] in our heart, Jules”. While they have all the right to remember Bianchi’s unfortunate passing, fans feel it feels “wrong”, given their account is solely for the promotion of the F1-based movie.

Brad Pitt’s fictional Apx GP team lands in trouble with fans on social media for tribute post to Jules Bianchi, as they called for its deletion pic.twitter.com/IniKAMb9Ok — Aishwary Gaonkar (@aishwary31) July 18, 2024

However, this is not the first time APX GP have made such a commemorative post. Even on Ayrton Senna’s 30th death anniversary in May 2024, they posted a picture of the Senna Sempre icon on their modified F1 car’s nose ahead of the Imola GP weekend.

But that post did not get as much attention as the one with the Bianchi tribute. As a result, several fans are demanding that APX GP should “delete this” post.

delete this — Alex | Fan Account | 5 Days (@unsvbspencer) July 17, 2024

Some fans also asked whether they took permission from the Bianchi family to post this tribute, given their primary objective is promoting the ‘F1’ movie co-produced by Hamilton.

using a real man’s death to promote ur horrible looking movie… unless you were given permission by his family you should delete this immediately. — barbie ¹⁶ ☭ (@richietozieer) July 17, 2024

This is extremely insensitive, delete it — (Car)La Kolumna (@vibeswcries) July 17, 2024

Naturally, this post is not going to help the movie’s perception among the F1 community. So, they may have to issue a clarification or apology to avoid upsetting the F1 fanbase further.

Nonetheless, apart from this post by APX GP, several other actual drivers and teams remembered Bianchi’s passing on July 17th, 2015, and paid their respects.

Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, and Bianchi’s father pay emotional tributes

Jules Bianchi’s father Philippe Bianchi posted a picture of him hugging his late son in the Monaco paddock with a heartfelt note, remembering him on his ninth death anniversary.

He wrote, “Nine years ago you were finally free from your body that imprisoned you. You live today on the other side but close to us. I love you forever. I miss you so much. Thank you to everyone who has a thought for him”.

Even Leclerc, who is Jules Bianchi’s godson, commented on Philippe Bianchi’s post with several hearts and reposted Ferrari’s tribute post on his Instagram story. Ferrari had posted a picture of the former Marussia driver with the caption, “Jules, gone but never forgotten.” Gasly also posted F1’s commemorative Instagram post on his story with three hearts.