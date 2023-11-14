Charles Leclerc Finally Shares a Peek Into Secret 2019 Vegas Night Out With Daniel Ricciardo

Four years before F1 officially arrived in Las Vegas, Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo had a secret night trip in the Sin City. The trip, known for its inside jokes, fun, and pictures, had always been a mystery for the fans until the Ferrari driver opened up about it recently.

“I’ve been [to Las Vegas] with Daniel. Daniel Ricciardo was there. We partied like crazy and have many good memories from that,” Leclerc told his teammate Carlos Sainz in F1’s Charles and Carlos on Racing and Partying in Vegas video.

While Leclerc was reminiscing about his good old days with Ricciardo in Vegas, Sainz revealed that it was his first visit to the Sin City and that too for the upcoming F1 race.

Nevertheless, Leclerc added that there would be no scope for partying this time as they are here to compete, not relax. However, things can change if Leclerc and Sainz claim the 1-2 at the chequered flag on Saturday.

Leclerc opens up about his excitement for the upcoming Las Vegas GP race

Like other drivers, the Monegasque is excited and enthusiastic about the Formula 1 circus moving to the inaugural Las Vegas GP. Revealing his excitement, Leclerc said that he loves the city for the feeling of speed as the lights of Las Vegas increase the momentum.

The Ferrari star also mentioned how tricky it can be to set up the right tires under the lights. According to reports, the teams can also face complexity due to the low temperature of the track and lack of testing. Therefore, it could be an instrumental factor during the race.

Nevertheless, the Las Vegas GP is set to be the biggest F1 event in the United States and worldwide due to extravagant lighting in the Sin City. The lights on the Vegas Strip and the Sphere are also expected to play their part in making the race a blockbuster one.