Lewis Hamilton’s First Speech in Italian Puts a Huge Grin on Charles Leclerc’s Face

Lewis Hamilton is finally a Ferrari driver. He’s made his first appearance in red, greeted the Tifosi, and already completed his first few laps in a Ferrari car. All that was left was a rousing speech in Italian. And Hamilton has gone ahead and done just that.

To win over the Italian fans truly, Hamilton knew he had to immerse himself into their culture.

Learning the language was also going to be a huge task for the Briton, who had spent all his life and career in his home country. “I’m trying! It’s bloody too hard. It’s so hard,” he said last year when asked if he was getting familiar with the language.

Thankfully for Hamilton, he seems to be making good progress.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Hamilton in Maranello, and it all led up to him taking the mic and formally introducing himself to those in the team. In Italian, the seven-time World Champion said,

“Thank you for your warm welcome, I’m happy to start this new adventure with you in Ferrari. Its always been my dream to be part of this team. I can’t wait to work with you. Thank you.”

And Charles Leclerc, his teammate, couldn’t help but let out a smile. The Monegasque himself is well-versed in several languages, including French, Italian, Spanish, and of course, English.

So, Hamilton won’t have any trouble communicating with him. But what about others at Ferrari?

Does Hamilton have to be fluent in Italian?

Not everyone at Ferrari speaks only Italian. There are engineers from other countries as well, those who speak in English with many of them also being Briton. In fact, even Ferrari’s Team Principal Fred Vasseur is French.

So, does this mean that Hamilton does not need to learn Italian?

In short, no. Multiple experts have stated that to earn the trust of the core team of Ferrari and its passionate Tifosi supporters, Hamilton has to speak Italian. It’s something even Michael Schumacher did during his time in red.

Schumacher became a cult hero at Ferrari and brought in millions of new fans from all over the world because of his connection with those supporting the Italian outfit. Hamilton may have to find a tutor to follow in the German legend’s footsteps.

Perhaps it’ll be someone professional. Or maybe it’ll be Nico Rosberg, his former best friend turned rival who taught him his first few words in the language.