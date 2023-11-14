HomeSearch

Ferrari Eyeing Room for More Development As Charles Leclerc and Co. Look To Chase Red Bull in 2024

Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published November 14, 2023

Ferrari Eyeing Room for More Development As Charles Leclerc and Co. Look To Chase Red Bull in 2024

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

After showing signs of returning to championship-winning levels in 2022, Ferrari entered a slump that they haven’t recovered from. In 2023, their performance took an even bigger dip as the team looks to chase Mercedes down for P2 with just two races to go. However, heading into 2024, Charles Leclerc and Co. are set to take a completely different approach to take Red Bull down.

Currently, Red Bull is the most dominant team in F1. They had the strongest car since pre-season testing. Additionally, the upgrades they brought in and the changes they made to their setup made the car stronger. According to Ferrari’s senior performance engineer Jock Clear, this is somewhere they lacked. This is something they will change come 2024.

“For next year, we are focusing on making the car more forgiving,” said Clear as per Motorsport. “A car that does not have such a limited operating range.” 

This is contrary to Red Bull because they spent the entire season developing their car. It helped them maintain their dominance, and also build on it. However, other teams managed to bridge the gap as the season progressed.

Red Bull and its strong development window

Ferrari has been struggling to build a championship winning car for very long. However, ahead of the 2024 season, they are looking to take inspiration from Red Bull and leave a strong development window open for their car.

“That’s Red Bull’s strong point, her window is so wide,” Clear adds. Ferrari has struggled a lot with development in 2023, with certain upgrades being disadvantageous for both their drivers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1703406569973555312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Still, Glock points out that despite the difficulties, Ferrari has managed to remain close. He lauded Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc for keeping for maintaining consistency, and admits that at times, both drivers found it hard to get one better on the other.

This season has been a struggle, and the Tifosi wants better things to come when the new campaign kicks off. However, for now, they have some immediate goals to chase before the year draws to a close.

Ferrari chasing Mercedes down for second-best trophy

Since the very get go his year, catching Red Bull was a dream for every team on the paddock. On the other hand, the fight for P2 was always very lively. Initially, it was Aston Martin who seemed like the favorites.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1703406569973555312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Unfortunately for the Silverstone-based team, their performance fell off heavily, so Mercedes took the spot. Now, with just two races to go, Ferrari’s late season resurgence allows them to be just 20 points behind the Silver Arrows.

Before thinking about competing for the championship in 2024, Charles Leclerc and Co. will be desperate to chase Mercedes down for the second-best trophy in 2023.

Share this article

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and aims to work in the sports industry for the rest of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the great Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee