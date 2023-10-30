Charles Leclerc Ready to Elevate His Public Profile After Joining an Elite List Having the Likes of Rihanna and Meghan Markle

Charles Leclerc is all set to make a facelift to his public image just weeks after the US GP. As per a report by Corriere Della Sera, the Ferrari star has joined the likes of Rihanna and Meghan Markle and signed up with the Beverly Hills-based William Morris Endeavour agency.

The WME is one of the world’s oldest and largest talent management agencies. It looks after the interest of actors like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and also singers like Lana Del Rey and Rihanna. However, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is arguably its most famous client.

As for Leclerc, the company will be taking care of his entertainment and commercial deals. This basically means that Leclerc will now have more commercials deals, and might also be involved more in the entertainment industry.

As of now, Charles Leclerc has an extensive CV that spreads far beyond just being an F1 driver. He has campaigned for Armani, acted in a short film named Le Grand Rendezvous and also explored his musical talents by releasing two hit musical pieces.

The Musical side of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Leclerc’s musical talent was put on display this season after he put out two piano pieces on the internet. Fans seemed to love what Leclerc composed. His music amassed more than 7 million listeners worldwide.

As it turns out, Leclerc is not the only F1 driver who has a connection with music. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also ventured into the world of music, back in 2018.

Hamilton released a song under the pseudonym XNDA, alongside Christina Aguilera as part of her 2018 album- Liberation. Fans were quick to identify the voice and speculated that it was Hamilton. However, the Mercedes driver waited for two more years to confirm that it was indeed him.

With this tie up with WME, Leclerc is surely looking to expand his image from being just an F1 driver. Whether F1 fans will get to see him in movies or he is going to go further with his music career, remains to be seen.