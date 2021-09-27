“We’re still in a fight”– Lewis Hamilton downplays about losing points haul amidst advantage in Russia

“We’re still in a fight”– Lewis Hamilton claims it’s not the only race where they have missed on getting the maximum points.

Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix to mark a total of 100 wins in his career. A landmark reached for the first time in the history of Formula 1.

However, it didn’t help him much in the championship fight; his arch-rival, Max Verstappen, got 18 points from the race, despite starting from P20, allowing Hamilton only a two-point lead in the table.

Morning, Team.

Did it really happen… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NiS9yKo14Q — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 27, 2021

On the other hand, Valtteri Bottas started from P17 but could only reach up to P5. So, overall, it has been said that Red bull failed to get the maximum out of the situation, though Hamilton agrees but doesn’t think it’s something fatal to their chances to win the championship.

“Look, it’s not only the two races, there’s been plenty of races where we’ve not maximised, as a team, collectively, both drivers and everyone but we’re still in a fight and we can continue to improve,” he said.

“There are definitely things that we will try and do better moving forwards but we just won’t give up, we’ll just keep trying, keep pushing, remain hopeful and just do the work.”

It will go until the end

Hamilton feels that the championship between him and Verstappen will continue till the final chequered flag of the season is waved, leaving much more excitement in the remainder of races.

“Well, undoubtedly it’s going to be tough,” he said. “I think, for two-thirds of the season so far they’ve had the edge. However, it’s obviously been difficult with all sorts of things, curve balls sent to both of us and our teams.”

“There’s still everything to play for in these next races. I think they’ve got a good set of circuits coming up and I anticipate or just continue to be really close between us. Just got to be hopeful of some good races.”