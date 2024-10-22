mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton’s Silverstone Win IWC Watch Sells for $254,400

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Lewis Hamilton during the post race media interview as he wins , Max Verstappen 2nd and Lando Norris 3rd in the Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton during the post race media interview as he wins , Max Verstappen 2nd and Lando Norris 3rd in the Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at Silverstone | Credits: IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 2024 British Grand Prix was a special occasion for Lewis Hamilton. Not only did he break his win drought but he won his home race for the very last time with Mercedes — bagging his ninth win at Silverstone and setting a record for the most wins at a single circuit. A memento from that event, the IWC watch that Hamilton wore on the podium has recently gone under the hammer.

It is being reported that Hamilton’s watch has been sold at an auction for a whopping sum of $254,400. The purchaser also gets his race-worn gloves framed and signed alongside the timepiece.

The watch on Hamilton‘s wrist during the podium ceremony is quite an exclusive piece. The Pilot’s Watch Performance Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team was launched back in 2022 and is only made for the Mercedes F1 team.

The proceeds from the auction are also going to be donated to a noble cause. The sum raised is going to the Laureus Foundation Switzerland which works extensively with sports all around the world to unlock a positive lifestyle for young adults and children.

Hamilton and IWC call it quits in F1

Just like Petronas, IWC has been an integral part of Mercedes’ championship successes in the turbo-hybrid era of the sport. Naturally, with Hamilton at the forefront of their charge, their association over the years has become iconic.

That said, with the #44 driver now leaving the Brackley-based team, IWC’s alliance with the seven-time world champion will also come to an end after the conclusion of the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton will be shifting base to Maranello now to drive for Ferrari. The Scuderia is associated with luxury watchmaker Richard Mille. Safe to say, Hamilton is ready to forge a new partnership with Richard Mille as they embark on a highly anticipated journey to lead Ferrari’s resurgence in the sport.

The 39-year-old is known to be very actively involved in the design process at IWC and it should not come as a surprise if and when Richard Mille announces their first-ever collaboration with the seven-time world champion.

