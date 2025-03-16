mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Warns About Ferrari’s Continued Struggles Because of ‘Unfavorable Track’ in China

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Melbourne, F1 GP Australia, No. 16, Charles Leclerc (FRA), Scuderia Ferrari HP, Ferrari SF-25, Ferrari Melbourne Australia

Melbourne, F1 GP Australia, No. 16, Charles Leclerc (FRA), Scuderia Ferrari HP, Ferrari SF-25, Ferrari Melbourne Australia
Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

After pre-season testing in Bahrain, several experts believed that 2024 runners-up Ferrari would be McLaren’s closest challengers this season. However, Ferrari were nothing short of disappointing at the season opener in Australia, not only in terms of their poor pace but also in terms of their bad strategic calls.

Their weekend began poorly as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton only managed to qualify seventh and eighth respectively as both drivers just did not have the pace to match the frontrunners.

It then got worse for them as Ferrari’s badly timed strategic calls of changing tires during a rain-interrupted Australian GP meant that Leclerc and Hamilton only managed to finish in P8 and P10 respectively.

After such a disappointing weekend, Leclerc believes that their fortunes will not change much in China next weekend either.

“It’s important that we react immediately, but unfortunately we are going to China, and it is definitely not a favorable track for us. We struggled a lot last year. We will work from here to try to improve as we look forward,” he explained speaking about the upcoming in Shanghai.

Despite his apprehensions, the Scuderia will be content if they can achieve a similar result as they did last year at the Shanghai International Circuit. The duo of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished fourth and fifth respectively in the Grand Prix last season.

With a 24-race calendar, the Maranello-based team has time on their hands to rectify their situation. But the longer it takes, the more their hopes of battling McLaren for the title this year will fade away.

Where did it go wrong for Ferrari at the Australian GP?

Throughout the Australian Grand Prix, the SF-25 never looked like a package that could match the pace of the Red Bull or the McLaren. In fact, the key reason why the team lacked pace was an apparent tire wear issue.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc struggled to keep performance in the Pirelli rubber, and the tricky conditions only made matters worse. Leclerc even spun out while chasing the RB of Yuki Tsunoda in the latter half of the race.

As for Hamilton, this certainly would not have been the ideal start to his Ferrari career and he expressed his concerns with the SF-25 on the team radio after the race. “It was very tricky and went a lot worse than I thought it would go. The car was really, really hard to drive today,” he said after the race.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these