“Lewis Hamilton taking a $4 million ride to the Monaco GP”- Mercedes star reportedly used his ultra luxurious yacht to arrive for the race in Monaco last week

Lewis Hamilton endured a frustrating Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, but arrived for the outing in his luxurious yacht.

Hamilton is one of F1’s richest stars and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle away from the track. He owns plenty of expensive things, including a super luxurious yacht.

His Sunseeker 90 yacht is one of his most expensive assets. It was bought by the 37-year old for $4 million in 2009. It’s value is a lot more today, with the latest model costing close to $9 million. Hamilton’s Sunseeker is 91.9 feet long, which isn’t the largest in it’s fleet.

The Sunseeker 90 Ocean boasts a remarkable 20% increase in overall volume and nearly 30% more deck space. Discover more from this spectacular model : https://t.co/sRRw9jfjyK#Sunseeker #90Ocean #Sunseeker90Ocean #SunseekerYachts pic.twitter.com/snuH6grx0z — Sunseeker Intl (@Sunseeker_Intl) February 24, 2022

As expected, it’s interior features some of the most luxurious features, including multiple bedrooms, a swimming pool, a full sized chef’s kitchen and a state of the art entertainment system according to Elysian Estates.

Hamilton’s yacht is usually docked in Monaco itself because he resides in the Principality. After last week’s outing in Barcelona however, the Mercedes driver arrived in Monaco in his very own yacht.

Also read: “We were going to overtake Charles Leclerc straight back again” – Alex Albon shares explains why he ignored blue flags in Monaco GP

A disappointing Monaco Grand Prix for Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton’s slow start to the 2022 season continued in Monaco. The Brit stared and ended the race in eighth place, three places behind teammate George Russell.

Russell joined Mercedes in 2022, but has adapted to the W13 quicker than Hamilton. He seems to be getting the best out of the car, and is the only driver this season to have finished P5 or above in every single race.

A great haul of points taken from Monaco by @MercedesAMGF1 in what was always going to be an enigma of a weekend 🇲🇨 P5 and P8 to add to the collection as we begin to look ahead to the faster streets of Baku 💨💨#OutRaceYourself #PETRONASMotorsports #MercedesAMGF1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/KFlSa4Y8XN — PETRONAS Motorsports (@PET_Motorsports) May 29, 2022

A major reason for Hamilton’s uneventful Monaco GP was Fernando Alonso. The Alpine driver was ahead of him in seventh, but his slow pace held him and the rest of the grid off for the entirety of the race. It prevented Hamilton and the others from charging up the field.

His frustrating outing in Monaco means that the seven-time World Champion sits in sixth place in the Championship, with 50 points to his name. Russell is in fourth, 34 points ahead of him.

Formula 1 returns in two weeks time when the drivers and teams travel to Baku for the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Also read: “Lewis Hamilton is definitely standing on a box here!”- F1 Twitter in awe over LeBron James hanging out with the seven-time World Champion in Monaco