Max Verstappen Reveals What He Did During Off-Season Vacation

It’s been relatively quiet in the world of F1 over the last few months. After a record-breaking 24-race calendar, drivers and teams took time to unwind and do things they could not do during the season. Max Verstappen, who had a particularly difficult 2024, felt it was important to take this time off and spoke about what he did recently.

In a Q&A session for Team Redline, the first question Luke Crane asked Verstappen was how his off-season went. The Dutchman’s response suggested that he spent a good few weeks away from the limelight.

“Good amount of skiing, good food, which I think is always important,” Verstappen said. “The season is so long that I think it’s important also to have your time off. I think everyone can agree with that.”

Verstappen enjoyed some good family time while skiing. He spent about a week at a ski resort in Switzerland, where his partner Kelly Piquet posted pictures of herself and her daughter Penelope, both wearing matching white outfits. “It took me 5 and a half years to twin with my twin,” the adorable caption of Piquet’s post read.

Switzerland was not the only place Verstappen traveled to. He also paid a visit to Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, before going on his trip, although it was for work — attending the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony to be more precise.

It was where Verstappen got rewarded for becoming World Champion for the fourth time in a row, after fending off a hectic title challenge put up by McLaren’s Lando Norris. Plus, the Red Bull RB20, which he drove last year, was sub-optimal, performance-wise, for the majority of the season, making the job more difficult for him.

Time for Verstappen to head back to Milton Keynes

With less than two months remaining till the new season begins, Verstappen’s time for vacationing has come to an end. He will have to head over to Red Bull’s base in Milton Keynes in the coming days and start preparations ahead of what could prove to be a very competitive season.

Of course, Verstappen’s main intent would be to defend the Drivers’ title and help Red Bull regain the Constructors’. However, with McLaren still expected to be the fastest, and Ferrari making major strides, this could prove to be a challenging task.

Verstappen knows this. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko spoke about the need of having a fast and consistent car, a few weeks ago in an interview. The rest will be dependent on Verstappen’s driving skills against the likes of Norris, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and more.

There’s more on the personal side Verstappen has to look forward to in 2025 as well. In December, he announced that Piquet was expecting their child. So regardless of how the year goes on the track, it will be a great year for the 27-year-old.