Charles Leclerc’s Spotify Gets Hacked With ‘Coffee Shop Love’ Months After He Tops the Worldwide iTunes Charts

Charles Leclerc undertook a new activity last year of producing instrumental music. One can say the Ferrari driver is now a musician, given he released three singles and they topped the worldwide iTunes and Spotify charts. Leclerc certainly gained popularity in both F1 and non-F1 forums for his off-track hobby. However, now his Spotify account has been inactive for a while and he has confirmed that it may have gotten hacked too after an unusual bit of activity. The 26-year-old informed his fans about the same soon after several urged the Monegasque to look into the matter.

Fans on social media were quick to notice that there is another single added to Leclerc’s Spotify profile. This has appeared randomly without any announcement from the Monegasque. The song title reads, Coffee Shop Love.

This certainly perplexed fans who have reacted and begged Leclerc to have a look at it. If he has not uploaded any new single, there are chances that his Spotify profile may have been hacked by an unknown party.

Another fan brought people’s attention to the crazy happenings in Leclerc’s life recently. In the past week, the 26-year-old has been in contract extension news, and getting a new teammate at Ferrari. Besides, the Monegasque also went karting in the fading time of his off-season break. And now this Spotify fiasco.

It certainly has been a Charles Leclerc-type of week, as per a fan. The 26-year-old often has such weird “inchidents”, by his own admission. Last year, Leclerc lost his AirPods at the airport and was trying to retrieve them with a tweezer!

About his Spotify, the #16 driver does look unaware of what is going on. Fans will hope to get his attention to look into this situation. However, some fans also think this may be a surprising way for Leclerc to release his new single.

Is Charles Leclerc celebrating his contract extension and Lewis Hamilton’s move with music?

Some fans have connected and speculated whether Charles Leclerc is celebrating his contract extension by releasing this new song. Besides, this week also confirmed Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari for 2025. So, fans feel that the Monegasque may be welcoming his future teammate, given how the Briton also loves music.

The timeline of all these events is quite coincidental. If his Spotify is not hacked, fans would hope Leclerc soon clarifies and announces some update about the new single on his profile.

For now, the 26-year-old seems busy karting as he went live on Instagram, which caught fans’ attention. His media prowess is growing day-by-day certainly. This also was evident when Leclerc published his contract extension announcement video on his YouTube channel.

The credits for the background music read “Charles Leclerc and Sofiane Pamart”, indicating he produced the instrumental music in the announcement video.