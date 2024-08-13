2xMoto GP Champion Labels Michael Jordan and Lewis Hamilton as His Inspiration

Drawing inspiration from the greatest sportspersons of all time is common for athletes, irrespective of the sport they compete in. That is why Francesco Bagnaia labeled Lewis Hamilton and Michael Jordan as his.

In an interview, the two-time MotoGP World Champion said,

“I think both of them started from nothing and became the kings of their sports. They are two athletes with a strong mentality.”

Jordan, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, brought the NBA to the global landscape. He also lifted the Chicago Bulls from being an underperforming franchise to becoming six-time Champions of the NBA.

Hamilton’s career, on the other hand, would be more relatable for Bagnaia. Both of them are racers — Hamilton on four wheels and the Italian on two. But what makes Hamilton stand out is the adversity he faced growing up.

The Briton did not come from a wealthy family, unlike the majority of people competing at the highest level of motorsports. His father — Anthony had to work exceptionally hard to get his son into karting, where his dedication to making it big allowed him to climb the ranks swiftly.

Plus, Hamilton being black, had to deal with discrimination. Still, he did not feel demotivated by it.

However, it is not just MotoGP riders like Bagnaia who get inspired by Hamilton, as it works the other way around too.

When Hamilton spoke about being inspired by six-time MotoGP champion

In 2014, Hamilton was still a one-time champion in F1. He was at Mercedes, a team that had just started dominating F1, and was engaged in a championship battle with former best friend Nico Rosberg.

That year, Hamilton had four successive wins at one point. But, heading into the Austrian GP weekend, he wanted to start a new streak. The reason was Marc Marquez.

️ Lewis Hamilton on Marc Marquez! „It’s awesome… He’s incredible.“

Marquez, one of the best in MotoGP history, was in the prime of his career in 2014. Driving for Repsol Honda, the Spaniard had won seven consecutive races, something Hamilton was desperate to recreate. He had said,

“I’ve just watched Márquez win seven in a row in MotoGP. That’s inspired me. I thought, ‘Jesus, I’ve got to do that. That’s my goal now.’”

Unfortunately, Hamilton did not win seven in a row. But he did win his second world championship that year, as did Marquez.