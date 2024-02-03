Charles Leclerc Flaunts His Driving Skills as Lewis Hamilton Moves to Ferrari

In recent days, Formula 1 fans’ perspective has undergone a significant shift. Those accustomed to watching Lewis Hamilton race for Mercedes for the past decade will now witness him joining his childhood favorite team, Ferrari. Consequently, this development might pose a challenge for Charles Leclerc. The Monegasuque will now need to validate his capabilities at Ferrari. Nevertheless, amidst this move, the 26-year-old remains unaffected as he was recently seen showcasing his diving skills on the karting track.

A few hours ago, Charles Leclerc went live on his Instagram story while karting. The moment he started the stream, numerous fans eagerly tuned in to glimpse their favorite driver. Despite the brief duration of the stream, fans witnessed Leclerc enjoying his off-time.

The Monegasque held his phone in one hand, showcasing his surroundings. Further, while doing so, Leclerc skillfully avoided being overtaken. Subsequently, fans are suggesting that with his karting session, Leclerc might have initiated training to showcase his best performance to his new teammate.

Leclerc will need to improve against Hamilton because he has made several mistakes and impulsive moves at different times in his career. The main rationale behind this is that Hamilton rarely commits errors. However, over the last two years, the Briton hasn’t secured a win because of the underperformance of the Mercedes car.

Even last year, when Hamilton faced challenges, there were strong rumors about him leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari. During that period, Leclerc was asked about his reaction to welcoming Hamilton.

The Monegasque expressed contentment with Sainz but acknowledged that partnering with Hamilton would be a dream for any driver. Now that Leclerc has indeed been paired with Hamilton, it will be intriguing to see if he stays the team’s leader or if Hamilton’s presence causes a change at Ferrari.

What does Lewis Hamilton’s bumper deal with Ferrari mean?

Lewis Hamilton’s surprising move to Ferrari has sent shockwaves through the Formula 1 community. Reports suggest that with the signing of his lucrative deal, Hamilton is poised to receive approximately $435 million in salary and bonuses in the next few years. As per Sportune, Hamilton’s salary for 2025 is projected to be $87 million.

However, F1 journalist Joe Pompliano suggests that he might earn over $100 million annually with the Prancing Horse. Moreover, the Mercedes maestro may also think about signing a longer deal in 2026 and maybe becoming an ambassador.

The aftermath of Hamilton’s surprising decision unfolds with intriguing subplots. His departure at the end of the year leaves Mercedes grappling with a notable gap in its driver lineup for the 2025 season.

This shift also impacts the broader F1 landscape, affecting the entire driver market, which will be chaotic. This list includes teams like Red Bull, Haas, Audi (Sauber), Aston Martin, Williams, and Alpine looking to renew their current drivers’ contracts or look for replacements.

About the Red Bull seat of Sergio Perez, there have been several drivers in contention. Regarding the vacancy at Mercedes, discussions are underway regarding the possibility of Fernando Alonso. Considering his contract is scheduled to conclude in 2024. the Spanish ace might step into that role.

Moreover, the termination of Carlos Sainz’s contract opens up multiple possibilities for him. Sainz might explore opportunities with Audi, and there is even a possibility of a potential direct swap with Mercedes.