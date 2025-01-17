China Suarez Breaks Silence on Pregnancy Rumors 3 Months After Dating Links With Franco Colapinto

Although Franco Colapinto is yet to complete a full F1 season, he has already received quite the limelight in the past few months. Most of this is due to his impressive cameo last season with Williams, with several teams keeping an eye on him.

However, Colapinto had also received attention for a lot of off-track drama that he may want to avoid. Last year, there were rumors that he was dating Argentine actress China Suarez.

Since Suarez is a controversial figure in Argentina, Colapinto got himself into hot waters when these rumors came out, and it seems that the Argentine driver has now gotten embroiled in further controversy. Per @f1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle, an Argentine journalist has claimed that Suarez is 3-4 months pregnant.

Since this date coincides with the time she was reportedly dating Colapinto, some speculations have emerged as to whether she is pregnant with the 21-year-old’s baby. However, Suarez has denied these rumors, claiming that the Argentine journalist usually releases fake news about her.

“I’m not pregnant,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories per the post from @f1gossippofficial. “Maybe the “source” is the same one that is responsible for constantly telling lies about me”.

While there is no certainty about whether she is pregnant or not or whether she even dated Colapinto in the first place, her boyfriend, Argentine soccer star Mauro Icardi, did confirm that the two were in a relationship.

Icardi confirms relationship with Suarez after splitting up with his wife

It was in July of last year that Icardi’s wife, Wanda Nara, announced their separation. She did so almost three years after claiming that her husband was having an affair with Suarez, the woman who is now dating Icardi.

Icardi confirmed their relationship by taking to Instagram and writing, “They say the best stories start when you least expect them.. who knows.. It’s a matter of destiny.. that destiny that always finds a way to bring two people together no matter how much time passes or how many roads to travel”.

However, per Icardi, he split up with Nara because it was his wife who cheated on him. “She and L-Gante have confirmed they were in a relationship three years ago while she was swearing to me and her daughters that he was only a friend,” Icardi explained on Instagram about his reasoning for splitting up with Nara.